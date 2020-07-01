Coronavirus Hot Spot States by the Numbers

A health-care worker administers a coronavirus test in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

It’s getting worse. On June 30, the United States set a record — the fourth new high in seven days — for new confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 48,000 new patients reported nationwide. As most other countries hit by the pandemic in March and April return to an adjusted sense of normalcy, many regions of the United States are shutting down again in order to prevent the community spread that has exploded over the past month. As deaths spike in Florida, Arizona, and California, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci warned Congress on Tuesday that he “would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 [new cases] a day if this does not turn around.” Below are the states where caseloads are currently surging in the wrong direction.

Arizona

New cases in the last seven days: 24,629.

Shutdown status: On June 29, Governor Ducey ordered all bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks to close for at least 30 days.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 22.91 percent.

In the last week, Arizona has experienced nearly a third of its total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic; its positive testing rate of 28.3 percent on July 1 suggests that the surge will continue. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well: On June 30, 2,516 people were hospitalized on a seven-day average, an increase of around 35 percent compared to the week before.

California

New cases in the last seven days: 44,863.

Shutdown status: On July 1, Governor Newsom ordered bars and indoor dining to close in 19 counties representing 70 percent of the state’s population.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 5.95 percent.

Though the nation’s most populous state handled its initial coronavirus outbreak with a great deal of success, cases have spiked since Memorial Day: California set its daily record of new cases with over 7,000 on on June 23, and it continues to clock around 5,000 new patients almost every day. While young people are leading the spike in new cases — meaning lower rates of hospitalization than in March and April — L.A. County health officials are projecting that its hospitals could run out of beds in two to three weeks, while its ICU beds could reach capacity sometime later his month.

Florida

New cases in the last seven days: 44,863.

Shutdown status: On June 26, Governor DeSantis closed bars, while restaurants are allowed to stay open at 50 percent capacity.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 16.08 percent.

Throughout the pandemic, the Florida Department of Health has refused to issue the current number of coronavirus patient hospitalizations, a policy that was reversed on June 29. The next day, the state announced that over 1,200 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized. According to the non-profit American Health Care Association, on June 30, ICU beds in the state were at 80 percent capacity — though the estimate does not account for additional ICU capacity that hospitals can create by converting other resources. Governor DeSantis has yet to issue a mandatory mask order, though on July 1 Miami-Dade County required residents to cover their faces in public.

Georgia

New cases in the last seven days: 15,363.

Shutdown status: On June 29, Governor Kemp banned gatherings of more than 50 people, though the state’s bars and indoor dining remain open.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 13.27 percent.

The first state to reopen is hesitant to shut down again. With a record of almost 3,000 new cases on July 1, Governor Kemp declined to order the mandatory use of masks statewide. The mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson, issued an executive order on July 1 requiring mask wearing in public, however. As of June 30, there were 1,459 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state.

North Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 11,065.

Shutdown status: Phase three of the reopening is expected to begin on July 17.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 7.50 percent.

Despite a substantial uptick in cases over the past week, restaurants remain open at half-capacity. On July 1, Governor Cooper stated he would delay the announcement of a statewide directive determining the manner in which schools will return in the fall. While hospitalizations are setting new records, North Carolina public health officials remain confident that coronavirus patients will not exceed the state hospital system’s capacity.

South Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 10,698.

Shutdown status: In an announcement on July 1, Governor McMaster stated that he will still not enact a statewide mask requirement.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 13.72 percent.

As hospitalizations continue to set daily records in the state, restaurants are still open for dine-in eating at a limited capacity. On July 1, in a warning to residents to take social distancing seriously over the holiday weekend, McMaster let his priorities be known: “Let me make it very clear. Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.”

Texas

New cases in the last seven days: 44,863.

Shutdown status: On June 26, Governor Abbott ordered bars to be restricted to delivery and carry-out, and restaurants to be reduced to 50 percent capacity.

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests (7-day average): 14.57 percent.

Though Texas is experiencing an overwhelming number of new cases — frequently clearing over 5,000 new patients a day — many of its nightlife operators do not care to comply: Bar owners have filed two separate lawsuits suing to reverse the governor’s June 26 order. With ICU capacity exceeding 100 percent in Houston, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick — who existentially dismissed the pandemic in April when he said that “there are more important things than living” — is bucking federal advice. On June 30, Patrick said that he would no longer listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci. “He has been wrong every time on every issue,” Patrick said, of the NIAID head whose early estimate on COVID-19 deaths remains accurate. “I don’t need his advice anymore.”