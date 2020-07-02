Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested on Sex-Abuse Charges Related to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nearly 11 months after Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell, his ex-girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire Thursday.

“In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the six-count indictment says.

According to reports last December, Maxwell was a target of an FBI investigation into “people who facilitated” Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. The British socialite has been accused in multiple lawsuits of serving as Epstein’s madam and recruiting underage girls who were later sexually abused by the wealthy financier and his friends. Maxwell has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was forced to serve as Epstein’s “sex slave,” claims that Maxwell recruited her when she was just 16. They met when Giuffre was working at Donald Trump’s South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. In an interview last year with Dateline NBC, Giuffre said that Maxwell also trained her to recruit the “youngest-looking” girls she could find for Epstein.

Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she met Epstein and says he raped her on his private island, told the Times last year that Maxwell “orchestrated the whole thing for Jeffrey.”

Maxwell has remained largely in hiding since Epstein’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges a year ago, though she did resurface to sue Epstein’s estate for legal fees. She was also the subject of a sordid new claim in a recently published book that claimed she and former President Bill Clinton had an affair.