Republicans’ COVID Relief Bill Includes Second Round of $1,200 Stimulus Checks

Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Getty Images

In a weekend cram session following months of procrastination, Republican leaders are finalizing a coronavirus relief package to be unveiled on Monday. According to the Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, a $1,200 direct payment to most Americans is “going to be part of the new package.”

The proposed Republican relief bill will also provide laid-off workers with up to 70 percent of their wages, instead of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit which expired this weekend. Kudlow also said that the CARES Act’s eviction moratorium — which covers renters in buildings with federally backed mortgages — would be extended, though he did not state for how long. The bill will also include reemployment bonuses, retention bonuses, and tax credits for small businesses. Its total cost will reportedly come in around $1 trillion — roughly half of the CARES Act’s original cost — which is on target for the artificial limit that President Trump set earlier this month.

With coronavirus cases surging in the nation’s three most populous states and unemployment in the double digits, Republican leadership has reluctantly delivered a second stimulus package to prop up the weekly income of 30 million Americans out of work because of the pandemic. Much of the hesitation — including a two-month period of stalling instead of responding to House Democrats’ $3 trillion HEROES proposal — revolved around the $600-per-week federal payment, which Mitch McConnell has called “a bonus not to go back to work.” (The Senate Majority Leader’s comment may be missing the point that the popular stimulus benefit is a direct incentive for Americans in dangerous fields not to go back to work, while being in his party’s best electoral interest.) While the provision to provide the unemployed with 70 percent of their pre-pandemic wages will be a boost from last week’s plan to provide just $100 per week, Democrats have criticized the plan to abandon a flat rate.

“Let me just say, the reason we had $600 was its simplicity,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Face the Nation, citing the potential difficulty for administrators to deliver the benefits on time — a hurdle that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows even acknowledged. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added that “we should not give a 30 percent pay cut to those who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The unemployment insurance has kept millions out of poverty, prevented the recession from becoming a depression, we need to extend it.” Though the GOP bill put forward on Monday is a major step toward the passage of the next stimulus round, reaching a compromise bill in the House could walk the process close to the Senate August recess beginning on August 7.

Other aspects of the proposed GOP package will be essential to the function of the pandemic economy. An extension to the eviction moratorium would be a tremendous relief to the estimated 23 million Americans at risk of eviction by the end of September. And if the last universal-income payment was an indicator, the $1,200 check for most Americans will also encourage both spending and saving: As a result of the first wave of stimulus, April marked a high in personal disposable income, while Americans set a record for their rate of savings at 33 percent.

Democrats, however, won’t be the only opposition to the slated stimulus plan. “Half the Republicans are going to vote no to any Phase 4 package, that’s just a fact,” Lindsey Graham said on Fox News on Sunday. On Face the Nation — responding to a poll showing that 74 percent of Republicans are in favor of a second stimulus bill — Ted Cruz proposed that a shutdown to stave off community spread of the coronavirus was a plan designed by Democrats to tank the president in November: “The only objective Democrats have is to defeat Trump, and they cynically decided the best way to [do it] is to shut down every business and school.”