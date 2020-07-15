Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Twitter accounts of notable billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk, rapper Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were hacked. Politicians’ accounts, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama, were also affected soon after. “I am giving back to the community,” the tweets read. “All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled!” The link to the Bitcoin wallet is consistent throughout all the tweets, suggesting a cryptocurrency scam.

The bulk of the messages have been deleted, though screenshots remain of several affected accounts:

I am giving back to the community.



All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes.



bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh



Enjoy! — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) July 15, 2020

They got the former president... pic.twitter.com/1KKkcoSWYE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 15, 2020

The hack is a significant breach of a major tech company’s privacy systems, and expanded beyond its initial wave of billionaires, cryptocurrency figures, and politicians to include influencers (MrBeast), major companies (Apple, Cash App, Wendy’s), athletes (Floyd Mayweather), and joke accounts (God). According to several tech reporters following the breach, the plan appears to be working:

Jeff Bezos' account. Kanye West's. More than $100K stolen so far. This is the most serious attack on Twitter's security systems in the history of the company and it is still fully underway. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) July 15, 2020

This Twitter hack is totally unprecedented. Major accounts of companies & ppl affected. More than $90K already sent to the BTC address. It's looking more and more likely that someone, or a group, got access to admin rights for the whole platform somehow. https://t.co/37IlCimQ0u — Nick Statt (@nickstatt) July 15, 2020

It's an actual wallet address and there are transactions happening. It's unclear if these transactions are legit. Scammers often seed their own scams to give them the appearance of authenticity. https://t.co/GUHEDaKNxu pic.twitter.com/xfhl3817xr — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 15, 2020

Twitter has understatedly acknowledged the problem, while the Biden campaign stated that the platform locked his account immediately after the breach, and removed the tweet. Around 6:15 p.m., it appeared that Twitter suspended verified accounts from posting as part of their security solution. By around 6:40 p.m., verified accounts were allowed to post again, though that privilege was quickly revoked.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.