Everything We Know About the Shooting at a Federal Judge’s Home in New Jersey

Photo: Rutgers Law School Judge Esther Salas during an appearance at a 2017 lecture series at Rutgers Law School.

On Sunday, a gunman killed the 20-year-old son of Judge Esther Salas in her home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, according to the town’s mayor. Salas’s husband was also shot and injured, and while the U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey was reportedly home at the time, she was uninjured. Below is everything we know about the shooting, which is being investigated by U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

The shooting in North Brunswick

On Sunday around 5 p.m., investigators state that a person dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the home, shooting Salas’s son, Daniel Anderl, when he opened the door. “He was shot through the heart,” North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told ABC News. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, was also shot multiple times. Mayor Womack told ABC that Salas was in the home during the shooting, but was in a different part of the house; the Associated Press reports that Salas was in her home’s basement.

The victims

Salas’s husband, 63-year-old Mark Anderl, is a criminal trial attorney and a partner in a law firm specializing in state and criminal defense. Salas’s son, Mark Anderl, was a freshman at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

The suspect

The FBI has alerted the public that its agents are looking for “one subject” who is still at-large. As CNN reports, it is still unclear if the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing as a delivery driver to allow for easy access to Salas’s home.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that Salas had faced threats in the past. “As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” said Womack, who is a friend of Salas and her husband.

Who is Judge Salas?

Salas, the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was nominated by President Obama to the U.S. District Court in 2010 after serving earlier in her career as a magistrate judge and an assistant federal public defender. In 2014, she sentenced a husband and wife from The Real Housewives of New Jersey to 41 months and 15 months for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. She is currently overseeing a case in which investors have sued Deutsche Bank for allegedly making misleading statements about its failures to monitor money-laundering operations and “high-risk” clients like Jeffrey Epstein.