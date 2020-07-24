The Uncanny Return of Major League Baseball

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball held its surreal opening day almost four months after the slated season debut on March 26. The night began in Washington, D.C., where the reigning-champion Nationals hosted the New York Yankees in front of an empty stadium.

Even before the game started, the intensity of the past few months was apparent on the field. On the pitcher’s mound, the league’s usual logo was underscored by a notable reversal of the MLB’s letters:

Baseball has always been my favorite sport. Then you add in the @Yankees playing @Nationals in D.C. with Dr. Fauci throwing out the first pitch and BLM ✊🏾 on the pitcher’s mound with ALL players kneeling before the National Anthem on #OpeningDay ...Tell me what’s not to love!!! pic.twitter.com/xjqWSGExCI — Cornelius D. Jamison (@CDJamisonMD) July 24, 2020

On the field on which President Trump was booed at the World Series last October, Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out an imperfect first pitch:

Dr. Fauci throws out first pitch of MLB season and let’s just say it adheres to the social distancing guidelines. 😂 #MLBOpeningDay #MLBisBack pic.twitter.com/6dqwMuvGt3 — Mark Chavez (@mark_chavezmark) July 24, 2020

Shortly after, players on both teams kneeled before the national anthem was played:

Every player and coach on the Yankees and Nationals takes a knee before the national anthem



(via @MarkZuckerman)pic.twitter.com/BReFKXrxOE — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) July 23, 2020

Naturally, the first major sports game to return to the pandemic couldn’t go off without a little interruption: In the sixth inning, a downpour caused a delay that eventually resulted in a called 4-1 Yankees win over the Nationals. For the second game of the night — a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants matchup in LA — rain was not on the forecast. And unlike the empty Nationals Park, Dodger Stadium was filled with bubble-head cutouts in the first few rows to eerily simulate the crowd.

While players for the Dodgers and Giants both kneeled before the national anthem, all-star outfielder Mookie Betts took a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Dodgers star Mookie Betts takes a knee during the national anthem before his first game in LA pic.twitter.com/JeFFnE6HZS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2020

The president also had a sportive day: In addition to an interview with the Trump-friendly Barstool Sports, he was seen on the White House lawn showing off his baseball talents:

President Donald Trump catches a ball while hosting youth baseball players at the White House on opening day for Major League Baseball. Photo by Kevin Lamarque pic.twitter.com/5n15wvPtxv — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) July 23, 2020

