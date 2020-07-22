Photo: Getty Images

For the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in weeks, the president was cautiously praised for his “somber” tone while reading directly from his prepared statements. While his “wish her well” message to alleged sex trafficker and former acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell was questioned for a slew of reasons, his admission that the pandemic will “probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better” was commended as “realistic.” It was a rare commendation for a president whose campaign appears to be airing feel-good ads for the sole benefit of its own candidate.

But for day two of the revived exercise, the president did not live up to the circumspect hype — as is normal following past temporary changes in the president’s tone. Though Tuesday’s briefing also contained his usual grab-bag of factual errors, Trump’s Wednesday appearance returned to the self-promotional false-claims hour that caused news networks to stop airing the briefings in their entirety in April. Below are some of the more egregious statements made by the president on Wednesday.

Trump says he’s done more for Black Americans than any president with the “possible exception” of Lincoln.

The successor to the nation’s first Black president appears to have forgotten about his tax cuts which have disproportionately hurt African-American households, as well as ignoring the entire Lyndon B. Johnson administration. Wednesday was quite a day for ahistorical claims on race by 2020 candidates: In a town hall, Joe Biden said Trump was the “first” racist president, overlooking the 12 American executives who have personally owned slaves, among other noted bigots-in-chief.

Trump made some incompatible claims about the virus and the border.

While Mexico is currently experiencing the fourth-worst outbreak in the world, it pales in comparison to the situation in the United States — particularly along border states like California, Arizona, and Texas.

Trump tried to simultaneously a) suggest infected Mexican migrants were a major contributor to rising US coronavirus cases and b) boast that his wall has been very successful in keeping out Mexican migrants. pic.twitter.com/kksJFJI6uE — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 22, 2020

Trump blames Black Lives Matter demonstrations for the summer surge in cases.

Though several cities still holding massive demonstrations have not experienced an uptick in cases, the president continues to blame the outdoor events for the wave of new patients largely traced back to premature reopenings.

Trump begins his July 22 coronavirus news conference by trying to blame #BlackLivesMatter protests and Mexico for the ongoing spike in cases pic.twitter.com/t1qI4OKcCQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2020

Trump appears to be misrepresenting his relationship with public-health experts.

When asked why public-health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were not present for the renewed press briefings, the president said that the experts were “giving me all — everything they know — and I’m giving the information to you.” Though the circumstances may have changed, on July 10, Dr. Fauci said he hadn’t met personally with Trump in two months.

Trump promotes his golf course while denying allegation of promoting his golf course.

Last night, the New York Times reported that, in 2018, the president attempted to pressure the British Open into hosting its lucrative golf tournament at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, a clear ethical breach and a potential violation of the Emoluments clause of the Constitution. Responding to the allegation, the president couldn’t help but speak fondly of his “highly-respected course” which he reportedly inflated the property value of.

Trump responds to a question about whether he did some egregious self-dealing by asking his ambassador to get the British Open at his Turnberry golf course by doing a free promo for it pic.twitter.com/Gd0AteOF1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2020