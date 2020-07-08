Senator Tammy Duckworth. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

For the second consecutive night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson went after Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth with attacks on her intelligence, integrity, and patriotism.

On Tuesday, Carlson called Duckworth, who is being vetted as Joe Biden’s possible running mate, a “moron,” a “coward,” and a “fraud.” He also called on those who love America to defend “our nation and our heritage and our culture” against Duckworth, Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar, and those like them.

Carlson’s attacks on Duckworth stem from the answer she gave to a question over the weekend about the possibility of taking down statues of George Washington. “Well, let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it,” she said. She also criticized President Trump’s July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore for “honoring dead Confederates” — or “dead traitors,” as she also called them.

On his show Monday, Carlson said he’s “not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military.” Then he called Duckworth, who had her legs blown off after an RPG attack on her helicopter in Iraq, a “deeply silly and unimpressive person.”

Duckworth responded with a tweet asking if Carlson would “want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

Trump tweeted a video of Carlson’s segment on Tuesday, and his campaign issued a statement accusing Duckworth of “using her military service to deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America’s founding.” During an online fundraiser Tuesday, Biden said the attacks on Duckworth were “disgusting, sickening,” and a “reflection of the depravity of what’s going on in the White House right now.”

Carlson doubled down on his show Tuesday, suggesting that Duckworth was referring to Washington and other American heroes as “dead traitors.”

“George Washington was a genuinely great man,” he said. “But to morons like Tammy Duckworth, Washington was just some old white guy who needs to be erased.”

He also called out Duckworth for refusing an invitation to appear on his show. Noting that she is “often described as a hero,” Carlson said that “Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable-TV show. What a coward.”

In the remaining few minutes of his segment on Duckworth, he called her a “fraud” and “a callous hack.” Then he brought up Ilhan Omar, a favorite target, and said those who like the U.S. “have every right to fight to preserve our nation and our heritage and our culture” from “vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar.”

We have every right to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture. When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we have every right to laugh in their faces. pic.twitter.com/0xjVtUaG3P — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2020