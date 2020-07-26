What We Know About the Austin BLM Protest Shooting

Garrett Foster (R) and his fiancée, Whitney Mitchell (L). Foster was killed on Saturday night in a shooting while marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin. Photo: Handout/Patricia Kirven/Dallas Morning News

On Saturday night in Austin, Texas, a Black Lives Matter protester named Garrett Foster was shot and killed after an altercation with a motorist who may have threatened marching protesters in an intersection with his car. Foster was openly carrying an AK-47 rifle during the protest, which is legal to do in Texas, but it is not clear how that may have factored in his death. Below is everything we know so far.

The shooting

According to Austin police and witnesses, shortly before 10 p.m. local time, Black Lives Matter protesters were walking through the intersection of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue when an unidentified motorist honked their horn and then turned aggressively through the intersection — while protesters were still in it — and abruptly stopped. In a livestreamed video shot by independent journalist Hiram Gilberto Garcia, some of the protesters can be seen converging on the vehicle, at which point a man can be heard shouting, “Everybody back up!”

Clip of the shooting at the protest in Austin Texas from Hiram Gilberto on FB pic.twitter.com/VFbzqfoSff — Anthony Martino (@anthonyfartino) July 26, 2020

Five gunshots can then be heard, prompting the protesters to scream and run for cover. Soon after, three additional gunshots can then be heard, and sound like they came from a different weapon than the first round of gunfire. When it was over, Garett Foster, a young white man marching in the protest with his disabled fiancée, was laying on the ground in the pool of blood. Foster was carrying an AK-47 rifle while he marched, as fellow protesters say he often did as a regular participant, along with his fiancée, at the ongoing protests against police brutality in the city. Texas is an open-carry state where it is not uncommon to see protesters from across the political spectrum carrying firearms at demonstrations.

Witnesses and police say that the motorist fired on Foster after he approached the vehicle, but so far there is no evidence that Foster did anything to threaten the motorist. Witnesses have told reporters that the driver pointed a handgun through the car window and fired at Foster.

Medics performed CPR on Foster at the scene, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Witnesses say that Foster kept his rifle pointed at the ground as he approached the vehicle, and that he was not the only protester carrying a firearm during the march. Witness Michael Capochiano told the New York Times that Foster “was not aiming the gun or doing anything aggressive with the gun”:

He was not holding it in an aggressive manner. I’m not sure if there was much of an exchange of words. It wasn’t like there was any sort of verbal altercations. He wasn’t charging at the car. He was just walking over there.

Capochiano said that he did not see the driver fire at anyone other than Foster. He also said that when the driver originally surged through the intersection, “You could hear the wheels squealing from hitting the accelerator so fast … I’m a little surprised that nobody got hit.”

AUSTIN: Another angle of the shooting confirms exactly what witnesses described.



The car is stopped at the light, away from the march. The driver deliberately and accelerates and corners into the marchers.



The marchers did not surround the car; THE DRIVER DROVE INTO THE CROWD. pic.twitter.com/VVwTXzZqPE — Chad Loder (@chadloder) July 26, 2020

After the shooting, the motorist started to drive away but then stopped, and was quickly taken into custody by police, who were already on the scene and responded to the shooting in less than a minute. Police said on Saturday that the suspect was cooperating with the investigation.

No police officers fired their weapons, and no one other than Foster was injured, including his fiancée.

Austin police are treating Foster’s death as a homicide, and reportedly confirmed on Sunday that two people opened fire during the altercation — and that investigators are still trying to determine what charges those people may face. According to Statesman journalist Tony Plohetski, the two shooters did not include the victim.

UPDATE: Officials believe one shooter was the driver of a car, and the other was in the crowd and may have opened fire on the car as it drove away. The investigation remains fluid, but this is the account police have right now of what happened. https://t.co/kQzX6VGl2c — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

The victim’s mother, Sheila Foster, told Good Morning America on Sunday morning that Foster had been pushing his fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, who is Black and a quadruple amputee, in her wheelchair through the intersection, when “this gentleman got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times.”

The victim

Garrett Foster and his fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, were apparently well-known at the ongoing peaceful BLM protests in downtown Austin over the last several weeks. Per the Statesman:

“A lot of us haven’t slept — I haven’t been alseep,” [witness Julian] Salazar said Sunday morning. “It’s been heartbreaking. A lot of us are angry, depressed, sad to learn that his wife now is going to be struggling. The one person she had here in Austin, who was always going to be there for her, is now gone.”

Foster had attended the protests in downtown Austin against police violence for weeks, which is how Salazar got to know him, he said. Foster was “always respectful, and he was an easy guy to get along with,” Salazar said. Foster did often talk to protesters about his rifle, which he often brought to the protests.

Indeed, earlier in his livestreamed coverage of the march, journalist Hiram Gilberto Garcia had briefly interviewed Foster and asked him about the rifle. In the video, Foster said that he was carrying the weapon because, “They don’t let us march in the streets anymore, so I gotta to practice some of our rights.” He also indicated he had the weapon for protection:

Austin: Garrett Foster is the armed BLM Antifa "white ally" who was shot and killed tonight. was interviewed with his AK-47 shortly before being killed pic.twitter.com/ewdoLQBAZU — Kittyjelly (@KittyJellyPizza) July 26, 2020

Speaking with Good Morning America, Foster’s mother said she found out about the shooting from Mitchell’s mother. Ms. Foster said he had told her the protests had always been peaceful, and that he wanted to demonstrate because he was against police brutality and wanted to support his Black fiancée, whom he has been with since they were both 17. She also said she wouldn’t have been surprised if he was was carrying his rifle, since he had a license to carry it and “would have wanted to protect himself” after seeing the violence at other protests around the country. In his Facebook posts, Foster repeatedly expressed anti-racist, libertarian, and anti-police views.

Mitchell’s mother, Patricia Kirven, told the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that her daughter was “inconsolable.” Ms. Foster told the News that the couple had been engaged since they were 18, and that her son had taken care of Mitchell after she was struck with a mysterious illness in 2011 that resulted in her having to have all four of her limbs amputated:

After [Mitchell] was shunted from her doctor to the emergency room to the intensive-care unit, Mitchell was put on life support, according to an article The News wrote about her in 2011. As Mitchell’s body tried to fight off infection, it shut down blood flow to her limbs. To fight septic shock, doctors amputated her arms and legs.

Sheila Foster said her son, who was in the military at the time, came home as quickly as possible to take care of Mitchell. “He’s been doing it ever since,” Foster told The News. “He loved that woman unconditionally.”

Foster and Mitchell moved to Austin about two years ago, the couple’s mothers said. Both shy and introverted, he took care of her and she designed and made clothes, all “with no arms and legs,” his mother said. Sewing started as a form of therapy for Mitchell, Kirven said, that grew into a passion and a business.

After the shooting, Mitchell and other protesters reassembled where Foster was shot for a vigil:

Chants down at APD HQ as the victim’s fiancé returned to mourn with friends and supporters. pic.twitter.com/9TQCsCssai — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) July 26, 2020

According to Foster’s LinkedIn profile, he served a little more than two years in the Air Force as an aircraft-maintenance crew chief, and was currently employed as a caregiver.

A GoFundMe set up for Foster’s fiancée and funeral expenses has already raised more than $50,000.

The suspect

The identity of the suspect has not been confirmed.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.