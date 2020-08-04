Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut

An explosion in Beirut. Photo: Anware Amro/AFP via Getty Images

An incredible explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, producing a massive plume of pink smoke and a horrific shockwave that caused damage for miles and left hundreds hurt.

The explosion occurred in a port area of the Lebanese capital. According to CNN, the state-run National News Agency is reporting that a firecracker warehouse was the site of the blast. Ragıp Soylu, a reporter with Middle East Eye, tweeted that a store of sodium nitrate was responsible for the blast.

BREAKING — The Beirut explosion caused by highly explosive sodium nitrate confiscated from a ship more than a year ago and were placed in one of the warehouses located in the port — Sources to LBCI — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 4, 2020

According to the Associated Press, “residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping.” A photographer also saw “people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.”

Hadi Nasrallah, an eyewitness, described what happened to the BBC:

I saw the fire, but I didn’t yet know there was going to be an explosion. We went inside. Suddenly I lost my hearing because apparently I was too close. I lost my hearing for a few seconds, I knew something was wrong.

And then suddenly the glass just shattered all over the car, the cars around us, the shops, the stores, the buildings. Just glass going down from all over the building.

Lebanon’s Health Minister said hundreds were injured. Soylu reported that one hospital is so overrun with patients that it cannot accept any more. A doctor told The Guardian that patients are being brought to his hospital, but it cannot serve them because it has been destroyed. “They’re bringing people to the hospital but we can’t treat them,” he said. “They’re leaving them outside in the street. The hospital is broken, the ER is broken.”

Videos of the explosion and the aftermath quickly appeared on social media.

The explosion:

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

several videos out of Beirut showing this massive explosionpic.twitter.com/gAV3Yh9UDX — manny (@mannyfidel) August 4, 2020

فيديو للحظة الإنفجار #بيروت



منقول pic.twitter.com/9PrSFcP4MV — T o n y R i z k (@Tonyrizk_13th) August 4, 2020

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It's not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

Watch: CCTV from inside a shop in #Beirut shows the impact of the nearby explosions at the city's port.#Lebanon #PortofBeiruthttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/3vyPf0w4Gn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

The aftermath:

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Harrowing scenes from Beirut where a large blast at the Port has ravaged the capital pic.twitter.com/ufxmkjCyzC — Hashem Osseiran (@HashemOsseiran) August 4, 2020

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020