Democratic National Convention, Day 2: Live Updates

On night one of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, the party unloaded all of its Trump attack lines. Nevertheless, the DNC persisted. On Tuesday night Democrats will return to “prime-time,” with speeches from former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton brief appearances by Stacey Abrams and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a keynote address by former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Follow all the socially distanced fun right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day two of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.
Ex-presidents (except for W.) unite against Trump
The DNC made a late addition to its schedule: former president Jimmy Carter. Here’s who’s set to appear during the “We Lead from the Oval Office” segment:
Remarks
Caroline Kennedy
Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
Remarks
The Honorable Jimmy Carter
39th President of the United States
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States