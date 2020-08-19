Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

On night one of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, the party laid out all of its arguments against the incumbent president, capping the evening with a powerful speech from Michelle Obama. On night two, it took care of some convention essentials with a surprisingly entertaining roll call, before inviting former Democratic presidents and more Republicans to the virtual podium to make the case for Joe Biden.

On night three, the DNC will focus on the theme of “A More Perfect Union,” featuring host Kerry Washington and speakers including Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama. Follow all the socially distanced fun right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

The DNC shifts to climate

It's climate time at the Democratic National Convention! Will thread it. First up, is Gov Lujan Grisham.



"We have the chance to end the Trump Presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents." — Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) August 20, 2020

"Don't let our future go up in flames"



Powerful words from @AlexandriaV2005, as yet another unprecedented California wildfire season burns out of control. pic.twitter.com/7b4oECUZbJ — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 20, 2020

The DNC addresses gun violence for the first time this convention

DeAndra Dycus: "In every town across America, there are families who know what a bullet can do. That's why I’m a mom who volunteers to stop this. President Trump? He doesn’t care. He didn't care about the victims after Parkland, Las Vegas, or El Paso." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

.@JoeBiden and I agree that pain is best overcome by purpose.



I still struggle to speak, but at tonight’s #DemConvention, I made my voice heard.



For the safety and future of our country, we must elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/oxFNdjwsvm — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) August 20, 2020

Harris opens the night discussing the importance of voting rights

Kamala Harris: "I think we need to ask ourselves, why don't they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better ... So each of us needs a plan. A voting plan." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

“I think we need to ask ourselves, ‘why don’t they want us to vote?,’” Harris asked, of the GOP’s latest efforts to suppress turnout. “Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better … Each of s needs a plan — a voting plan.”

‘This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election’

According to an excerpt of her speech obtained by the New York Times, 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton will remind voters of the stakes of voting for the incumbent. “For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over,’ or worst, ‘I should have voted.’ Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

Obama’s choice of setting is a statement in itself

NEW: @BarackObama will deliver his convention speech tonight from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, a Democratic official tells me, a location intended to underscore “our very democracy is at stake” in this election. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 19, 2020

Obama on Trump in speech excerpt: "He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself...no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 19, 2020