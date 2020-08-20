Democratic National Convention, Day 4: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

On night one of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, the party laid out all of its arguments against the incumbent president, capping the evening with a powerful speech from Michelle Obama. On night two, it took care of some convention essentials with a surprisingly entertaining roll call before inviting former presidents and Jill Biden to close out the livestream. On night three, Hillary Clinton returned to the spotlight, President Obama framed the election as a battle for America’s democracy itself, and Kamala Harris made history.

The theme of the fourth and final night of the 2020 DNC will be “America’s Promise,” featuring host Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a slate of speakers including Andrew Yang, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Cory Booker, Tammy Duckworth, Pete Buttigieg, and others before ending the night, and convention, with Joe Biden’s big speech. Follow all the socially distanced fun right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day four of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

A drive-in crowd outside of where Biden will broadcast his speech in Delaware

Something of a tailgate happening with supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington where Biden is speaking tonight. “The Best” by Tina Turner is playing out loudspeakers. pic.twitter.com/RR0kceVqrt — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) August 20, 2020

Jib shot of the parking lot’s socially distanced watch party. Entire lot full of cars started honking when folks saw Jill Biden was walking across the way. pic.twitter.com/JYYC50ZfAa — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) August 21, 2020

Trump’s attempt to counter-program

The president, casting aside yet another norm, has done anything but lay low during the DNC this week — and on Thursday, he held an event next to Biden’s hometown in Pennsylvania in an effort to capture some attention on his opponent’s big day. (He will also do a live interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night.) Here’s what happened earlier, a short distance from Biden’s childhood home in Scranton, per ABC News:

Speaking outside an office building [in Old Forge, PA] to a crowd of supporters, Trump used apocalyptic imagery to paint what he said Biden’s America would look like and deemed him “no friend of Pennsylvania – he is your worst nightmare.”

“If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town, and every single town in America,” Trump said Thursday afternoon.

“So, tonight, we have … Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention. And I’m sure that he will just knock them dead,” he continued. “And he will remind us that he was born in Scranton, but you know, he left like 70 years ago, right? He left a long time ago.”

Hunter Biden will speak (with his sister, Ashley)

The final schedule of the final night of the DNC came out on Thursday afternoon with a surprise addition: Hunter Biden, the son of pending presidential nominee Joe Biden, will speak, along with his sister, Ashley, shortly before Biden accepts the nomination. Hunter Biden, of course, has long been a big target for President Trump and his allies, who have tried to politically weaponize the younger Biden’s shady business dealings while his father was vice-president — even after Trump was impeached over his attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating the father and son.

The DNC says that the Biden siblings will “﻿tell us about their father” in their remarks.

