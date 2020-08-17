Democratic National Convention, Day 1: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

What does a political convention look like without balloons drops, packed convention centers, and occasional booing from unruly delegates? We’re about to find out. Democrats had originally scheduled their convention for July in Milwaukee, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it morphed into an all virtual event in August. Now the party plans to make its case for electing Joe Biden in just two hours of “prime-time” programming over the next four nights. Tonight’s big attractions: keynote speeches from Senator Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama. Follow all the socially distanced fun right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

2:00 p.m. ET: The DNC has revealed that a number of Republicans will be speaking at the convention tonight during a section titled “We the People Putting Country Over Party.”

More Republicans joining frmr Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at the Democratic National Convention today:



- Frmr NJ Gov. Christine Todd Whitman

- Frmr NY Rep. Susan Molinari

- Meg Whitman, Romney 2012 adviser & 2010 CA Gov candidate (who also supported Clinton in 2016) — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 17, 2020

11:50 a.m. ET: Here’s the scene in the DNC host city of Milwaukee, which the Democratic Party has urged reporters and delegates to avoid, per the Washington Post:

As Democrats began their first ever “virtual convention” here, the streets of their host city were nearly empty. A concrete barrier, intermittently policed, ringed the Wisconsin Center where the party was anchoring its coverage. A gift shop with convention merchandise was tucked into the corner of a hotel where most reservations had been canceled. A protest by 60 antiwar activists, featuring a dozen Bernie Sanders delegates, was by far the biggest gathering downtown.

… There were a few, small signs of the street theater that typically unfolds around major party events. The antiwar protesters, who gathered Sunday afternoon, had to shoo away a lone motorcycle rider who parked, folded his arms and blasted songs like “Smoke on the Water” to drown out the speech. Some drivers leaned out of cars to shout “Trump 2020!” as they passed clusters of people whose buttons identified them as, if not delegates, probably Democrats.

But even making fun of liberals on their turf had lost some of its appeal. For much of Sunday, Bob Kunst, a conservative Democrat who had driven from Miami Beach to protest, stood outside a concrete barrier, talking to the few passersby who noticed his Trump flag. Behind him were giant posters with slogans he’d written over the weekend: “Kamala, the Black Hillary” and “Trump = Jobs, Biden = Mobs.”

“It’s very strange,” Kunst said. “I was originally planning to stay all four days, but I might leave after two. It’s a long drive back.”

8:00 a.m. ET: The Washington Post explains how the DNC plans to make up for the lack of a convention crowd:

Over four nights starting Monday, a behind-the-scenes crew of about 400 with operation centers in New York, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Wilmington, Del., plans to broadcast to the nation hundreds of live video feeds from living rooms, national monuments and stages around the country, according to interviews with three people involved in planning the event.

That includes dozens of speakers who have been mailed video-production kits, with basic equipment such as microphones, lighting and advanced routers, so they can produce and transmit their own shots. Other homebound delegates will be dialed in to quick feeds of the live speeches, so their real-time reactions can be broadcast to the country as if they were in the same room as the speakers.

In two-hour nightly chunks, only one hour of which the broadcast networks have vowed to air, the live footage will be mixed in real time with a roughly equal share of prerecorded performances, mini-documentaries and speeches.