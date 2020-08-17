Democratic National Convention, Day 1: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

What does a political convention look like without balloons drops, packed convention centers, and occasional booing from unruly delegates? We’re about to find out. Democrats had originally scheduled their convention for July in Milwaukee, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it morphed into an all virtual event in August. Now the party plans to make its case for electing Joe Biden in just two hours of “prime-time” programming over the next four nights. Tonight’s big attractions: keynote speeches from Senator Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama. Follow all the socially distanced fun right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

8:00 a.m. ET: The Washington Post explains how the DNC plans to make up for the lack of a convention crowd:

Over four nights starting Monday, a behind-the-scenes crew of about 400 with operation centers in New York, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Wilmington, Del., plans to broadcast to the nation hundreds of live video feeds from living rooms, national monuments and stages around the country, according to interviews with three people involved in planning the event.

That includes dozens of speakers who have been mailed video-production kits, with basic equipment such as microphones, lighting and advanced routers, so they can produce and transmit their own shots. Other homebound delegates will be dialed in to quick feeds of the live speeches, so their real-time reactions can be broadcast to the country as if they were in the same room as the speakers.

In two-hour nightly chunks, only one hour of which the broadcast networks have vowed to air, the live footage will be mixed in real time with a roughly equal share of prerecorded performances, mini-documentaries and speeches.