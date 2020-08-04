A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Tropical Storm Isaias (“ees-ah-EE-ahs”) brought high winds, torrential rainfall, widespread power outages, and multiple tornados as it moved up the East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last night in North Carolina. At least three deaths have been linked to the storm so far.

Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast generating tornadoes and knocking out power with a twister in North Carolina killing at least one person https://t.co/XEFxYWF7Yy pic.twitter.com/5N5csSlCF0 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2020

Below is what we know, updated as we know it.

Where is Isaias now?

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was moving over eastern upstate New York and northern New England, about 50 miles southwest of Albany. The fast-moving storm tracked inland after traveling up the coast earlier Tuesday.

A Tornado WATCH is now in effect for all of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire until 9 PM. Fast-moving storms from the tropical bands of Isaias could produce brief tornadoes. @7News pic.twitter.com/2N8cbqflr1 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) August 4, 2020

Almost 3 million without power

We're approaching 3 million customers without power



1.3 million are just in New Jersey alone. That's 1/4 of all the customers tracked in the state by @PowerOutage_us pic.twitter.com/180hmSxSPL — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) August 4, 2020

New York: dangerous wind gusts, power outages, fallen trees, and at least one death in New York City

The New York metro area and Long Island got hit with more high winds than rain, and gusts near 80 mph were recorded across the region — but no tornadoes:

3 PM EDT August 4 update: Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the threat of tornadoes will continue across southeastern New York, the New York City Metropolitan area, and southern New England through this afternoon. For detailed local weather info: https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn #Isaias pic.twitter.com/8WrLNKVebq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 4, 2020

New York City and Long Island have been hit with the full brunt of Isaias' winds



Check out these wind gusts from the past hour 🌀 pic.twitter.com/D8puQzJ5nz — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) August 4, 2020

And though the sun came out soon after the storm passed, the wind gusts have continued, and the metro area isn’t out of the woods yet:

The broken severe (lines) out east. 2 in unison.

These tiny cells are racing at likely well over 75mph in the circulating arc - while the line advances NE.

Very dangerous quick hitters, isolated severe gusts / quick lived tornadoes. Impossible precise extrapolation. pic.twitter.com/UEnAOEmlzj — crankyweatherguy (@crankywxguy) August 4, 2020

As a result of the winds, numerous trees have fallen across the city and region, and more than 500,000 people have lost power in southern New York State:

Over 500K without power in NY. The majority in southern NY. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/aiHSYk5X3l — MJVentrice (@MJVentrice) August 4, 2020

In Queens, a 60-year-old man was reportedly killed when his van was struck by a falling tree in Briarwood:

A man is dead after this tree was uprooted and crushed his van on 84 Drive in Briarwood, Queens, police and fire officials told @NBCNewYork. pic.twitter.com/24HwhdWGP0 — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 4, 2020

The city apparently dodged a storm-surge bullet:

Storm surge from #Isaias @ NYC/Battery Park hit 4.49' today--higher than Irene 2011 (4.36'). Fortunately, Isaias's surge peaked near low tide. Just 4 hrs earlier, #Isaais's storm tide (surge + astronom tides) would have topped Irene's. Timing matters! https://t.co/9oyt2rHmsO pic.twitter.com/VZwM1qgiMq — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) August 4, 2020

More than 1.4 million lose power in New Jersey

High winds took down trees and utility poles across the state, which sustained a direct hit from the storm, leaving more than 25 percent of the state without power. It could take days to restore electricity in some areas, state officials warned on Tuesday afternoon, as crews can’t get to work until the winds from the back end of the storm die down.

Tornados reported or suspected in at least six states, watches remain in effect through the evening

Screen grab from my video really shows how wide the tornado was in Ocean City, New Jersey earlier this morning. #njwx pic.twitter.com/WCVzN5poKn — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) August 4, 2020

Tornadoes caused by the storm have been reported in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Vermont.

Nine tornadoes reported in Maryland and Delaware as Isaias went through this morning! Whew. pic.twitter.com/TeLv2RTpv2 — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) August 4, 2020

In Bertie County, North Carolina, at least two people were killed and another 12 hospitalized after a tornado struck a community of mobile homes overnight.

In Pennsylvania, one apparent tornado struck the campus of Doylestown Hospital in Bucks County, flipping over cars and heavily damaging a few buildings — though no injuries have been reported as of yet.

Possible #tornado in Doylestown. This is the parking lot of Doylestown Hospital. ⁦@KYWNewsradio⁩ pic.twitter.com/hUeFwD4LuS — Paul Kurtz (@kurtzpaul) August 4, 2020

Widespread flooding near Philadelphia

Several areas near Philadelphia have measured over 8 inches of rain from #Isaias.



The city typically reports 3.5 inches of rain in all of August: https://t.co/hlOtkYoS7Y pic.twitter.com/Z4OVrLHhne — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 4, 2020

As much as eight inches of rain fell in parts of Pennsylvania as Isaias moved across the state on Tuesday, and widespread flash flooding has occurred in the Philadelphia suburbs. Water levels are still rising in some places as the rainfall works its way through the region’s rivers and streams, as NBC Philadelphia reports:

People had to be evacuated from homes along the Darby Creek, Cobbs Creek is swollen to its banks, and minor flooding is expected along the Schuylkill in Philadelphia and in Reading. Overflow from the Christina River in Delaware was causing major flooding … [T]he Schuylkill could rise to nearly 14 feet Tuesday night, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. Flood stage is around 11 feet. Rescue workers have already been around the river to rescue people. Later Tuesday, images from SkyForce 10 showed the river spilling into roads. Upstream of the city, waters in the Schuylkill could rise up to 19 feet.

The Schuylkill River is flooding onto the trail at 2400 Market. View from @KYWNewsradio... pic.twitter.com/cblu4MhbdK — Char Reese (@creese28) August 4, 2020

Nearly 300,000 people have lost power in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

This post has been updated throughout.