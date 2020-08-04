Tropical Storm Isaias (“ees-ah-EE-ahs”) brought high winds, torrential rainfall, widespread power outages, and multiple tornados as it moved up the East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last night in North Carolina. At least three deaths have been linked to the storm so far.
Below is what we know, updated as we know it.
Where is Isaias now?
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was moving over eastern upstate New York and northern New England, about 50 miles southwest of Albany. The fast-moving storm tracked inland after traveling up the coast earlier Tuesday.
Almost 3 million without power
New York: dangerous wind gusts, power outages, fallen trees, and at least one death in New York City
The New York metro area and Long Island got hit with more high winds than rain, and gusts near 80 mph were recorded across the region — but no tornadoes:
And though the sun came out soon after the storm passed, the wind gusts have continued, and the metro area isn’t out of the woods yet:
As a result of the winds, numerous trees have fallen across the city and region, and more than 500,000 people have lost power in southern New York State:
In Queens, a 60-year-old man was reportedly killed when his van was struck by a falling tree in Briarwood:
The city apparently dodged a storm-surge bullet:
More than 1.4 million lose power in New Jersey
High winds took down trees and utility poles across the state, which sustained a direct hit from the storm, leaving more than 25 percent of the state without power. It could take days to restore electricity in some areas, state officials warned on Tuesday afternoon, as crews can’t get to work until the winds from the back end of the storm die down.
Tornados reported or suspected in at least six states, watches remain in effect through the evening
Tornadoes caused by the storm have been reported in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Vermont.
In Bertie County, North Carolina, at least two people were killed and another 12 hospitalized after a tornado struck a community of mobile homes overnight.
In Pennsylvania, one apparent tornado struck the campus of Doylestown Hospital in Bucks County, flipping over cars and heavily damaging a few buildings — though no injuries have been reported as of yet.
Widespread flooding near Philadelphia
As much as eight inches of rain fell in parts of Pennsylvania as Isaias moved across the state on Tuesday, and widespread flash flooding has occurred in the Philadelphia suburbs. Water levels are still rising in some places as the rainfall works its way through the region’s rivers and streams, as NBC Philadelphia reports:
People had to be evacuated from homes along the Darby Creek, Cobbs Creek is swollen to its banks, and minor flooding is expected along the Schuylkill in Philadelphia and in Reading. Overflow from the Christina River in Delaware was causing major flooding … [T]he Schuylkill could rise to nearly 14 feet Tuesday night, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. Flood stage is around 11 feet. Rescue workers have already been around the river to rescue people. Later Tuesday, images from SkyForce 10 showed the river spilling into roads. Upstream of the city, waters in the Schuylkill could rise up to 19 feet.
Nearly 300,000 people have lost power in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.
This post has been updated throughout.