Boarding up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Photo: Getty Images

The week began with the unprecedented threat of two named storms battering the Gulf coast at once, a prospect that dissipated, thankfully, when Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm before it made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River. But now, residents of east Texas and Louisiana are preparing for the larger of the two storms, Hurricane Laura, which is picking up strength as it crawls across the exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico. Below is everything we know about Hurricane Laura, which is currently expected to grow to a Category 3 before making landfall some time late on Wednesday or early Thursday.

Where is the hurricane and where will it hit?

On Tuesday morning, Laura was upgraded to a hurricane when its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph as it entered the Gulf from the Caribbean. As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center reported that it was traveling at 17 mph in a northwesterly direction across the central Gulf, about 430 miles southeast of Galveston.

Hurricane #Laura continues to move across the central Gulf of Mexico this evening. Our partners at @53rdWRS and @NOAA_HurrHunter are both flying in and around the storm, collecting data that is helping us with our upcoming 10 PM CDT forecast update. pic.twitter.com/yoKQSyYYJo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge with large and dangerous waves producing potentially catastrophic damage from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River,” reports the National Hurricane Center, detailing an area that is over 400 miles in distance. The NHC warns that a storm surge could “penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline” of the most hard-hit areas.

Hurricane #Laura continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Here are the 10 pm CDT Key Messages. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/98iYi8FR2P — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

What sort of damage can be expected?

The storm surge from Laura is considered the most important factor, and could rise to as high as 13 feet, if the hurricane arrives at high tide. NHC Director Ken Graham called these estimates “staggering amounts, life-threatening amounts.” The National Hurricane Center anticipates the storm will produce five to 10 inches of rain.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that the storm “is going to be akin to Rita,” the Category 5 hurricane that hit in 2005 just weeks after Hurricane Katrina. Laura is projected to follow a similar path to that storm, which caused $18.5 billion in damage

Of particular concern is the storm’s process of “rapid intensification,” which the National Hurricane Center describes as an increase in wind speed of 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Storms that undergo rapid intensification are considered more dangerous because they provide less time to warn people in their path.

How are Louisiana and Texas preparing?

Governor Edwards of Louisiana and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas have both declared states of emergency, and have said that their requests for the president to grant federal emergency declarations have been approved. The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

Mandatory evacuations have already been called in some areas, including Jefferson county in Texas and Lake Charles in Louisiana. Around 500,000 people have been instructed to evacuate in the two states, though Texas does not appear to be prepared for the overlap of challenges from the pandemic summer and hurricane season. On Tuesday, Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said that COVID-19 testing teams would be sent to shelters “as soon as practical,” but that a hotel would be “the safest place for [evacuated] families to be.”