Is Uber ‘Ground Zero for Income Inequality?’

On the latest episode of Pivot Schooled Live, Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway hosted Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has argued against classifying his company’s thousands of drivers — who typically work part-time hours — as traditional employees. In one exchange, Galloway compared employment statistics from General Motors to those of Uber, arguing that the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant is exacerbating inequality in America. Khosrowshahi naturally contended otherwise, arguing that the flexibility Uber offers makes the comparison inexact, and that fundamentally reshifting the company’s business model — which courts may force Uber to do — would drastically worsen customer experience.
Later in the show, Khosrowshahi offered a perhaps surprising opinion, calling the German system of including employees on corporate boards a “cool model” — though it’s unclear whether it will figure into Uber’s future.
Also on Wednesday’s episode, Swisher and Galloway spoke with Vanessa Bain, co-founder of the Gig Workers Collective, and played “No Pressure,” a quiz game, with tech journalist Casey Newton and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.
