Two Shot Dead in Kenosha Amid Third Night of Jacob Blake Protests

Kenosha was tense on Tuesday evening. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Two days after police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back — leaving him paralyzed from the waist down — unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, turned deadly, with two people shot dead in what may have been a confrontation between protesters and a member of an armed militia. Authorities said a third person was shot but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the shootings happened just before midnight and that authorities are looking for a man with a long gun — but that police were confident he would be apprehended shortly based on videos already circulating widely on social media. The New York Times reports that the violence occurred near a gas station that had become the center of the chaos, after police dispersed protesting crowds with tear gas and rubber bullets from the courthouse downtown:

There, a group of men with guns stood outside, promising to protect the property and verbally sparring with the arriving protesters. As the night stretched on, the gas station became a tense gathering spot, with bystanders watching from parked cars and people milling around in the street, arguing and occasionally shoving each other.

Videos spread throughout social media that documented the shootings, though it was difficult to match up police accounts with what transpires in the footage. In one clip, shots ring out in a parking lot and a white man with a long gun hovers near a man on the ground, then runs off while appearing to tell someone he’s on the phone with: “I just killed somebody.” A group of men then administer first aid to the victim, who appears to have been shot in the head. (Warning: graphic footage below.)

Kenosha militia shooter: “I just killed somebody” pic.twitter.com/ugOKfWO8yo — Friendly Antifa Union Rep (@savantifa) August 26, 2020

In another, longer video, what appears to be the same man runs down the street as a group of men, seemingly identifying him as the shooter from the previous incident, chase and accost him. He falls down and, as the men begin to beat him, fires a series of shots, hitting someone. He then walks down the street and attempts to surrender to police, who do not immediately apprehend him.

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

Ever since Blake was shot repeatedly as his kids sat in his car, Kenosha has seen civil unrest reminiscent of the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minnesota earlier this year. Cops and protesters have faced off over three nights, with small groups of protesters among larger peaceful crowds sometimes smashing windows, setting fires, and looting stores. Blake’s mother has called for calm and prayer. On Tuesday, some protesters threw objects at police officers and attempted to overturn a fence at the courthouse.

Protesters have begun to try to push over a fence in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. Sheriff’s deputies in riot gear have emerged from the courthouse. Some are throwing projectiles at the officers. pic.twitter.com/mkRMuUx3TK — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) August 26, 2020

But before the shootings, damage had been restricted to buildings and property.