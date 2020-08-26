NBA Teams Are On Strike Over Police Brutality

The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty after the scheduled start of game five against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. Photo: Ashley Landis/Pool/Getty Images

Inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, the Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to play game five of their playoff series against the Magic tonight. But Bucks players, outraged by the shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police on Sunday, decided not to participate in the game.

The Bucks didn't come out of the locker room for their game against Orlando & now the Magic have left the court. Players around the NBA Bubble have been discussing boycotting games in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. @WojESPN says NBA officials are now talking to the Bucks. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 26, 2020

Within minutes, other sports journalists announced on Twitter that the protest had begun to spread beyond the Bucks. First it was the Thunder-Rockets game; soon, the entire slate of playoff games on Wednesday night was canceled.

CNN has learned that all of tonight’s NBA games have been postponed. — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) August 26, 2020

The Celtics and Toronto Raptors are supposed to start their playoff series tomorrow.



Celtics’ Jaylen Brown said of his jersey number yesterday, after seeing the Jacob Blake video, “I look at my jersey now, what I see is a black man being shot seven times.” — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) August 26, 2020

It’s not immediately clear if the NBA powers that be unilaterally canceled the games in anticipation of a widespread protest, or if the teams collectively agreed not to play. Regardless, the Bucks’ decision holds major significance, and may presage more stoppages in the NBA, and perhaps in Major League Baseball and the NFL down the road.

The Bucks’ move follows months of protest inspired by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, in addition to the shooting of Blake. It also comes the morning after a white teenager shot and killed two protesters amid demonstrations in Kenosha. Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois can be seen on video walking past the police after shooting the protesters. He wasn’t arrested until today.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

Some sports commentators called this a boycott. But the term is inaccurate, and dampens the political thrust of the Bucks’ protest. They are not withholding their commerce. They are withholding their labor. This is a strike. A wildcat strike, to be specific, since it was not authorized by the players union and in fact appears to violate the NBA’s collective-bargaining agreement:

The NBA collective bargaining agreement bans strikes, which means the Bucks are breaking their own contract to stop playing in protest of police violence. (But this is your reminder that there aren't really illegal strikes, just unsuccessful ones.) https://t.co/c2g07wXspx pic.twitter.com/4MmNSb8bJX — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) August 26, 2020

That’s courage, and a timely demonstration of power.