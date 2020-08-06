Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Jay LaPrete/AP/Shutterstock

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from his office released on Thursday. The 73-year-old Republican has not experienced any symptoms, and will quarantine for the mandatory two-week period.

DeWine was scheduled to greet President Trump on the tarmac of the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on Thursday, prior to a presidential visit to a household-appliance factory in the swing state. After going through the standard-protocol testing for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the president, DeWine tested positive, becoming the second notable Republican in the past eight days to do so: Last Wednesday, Texas representative Louie Gohmert tested positive before a planned trip with Trump on Air Force One.

Unlike other party leaders, DeWine has been an early and frequent voice of pandemic prevention: In March, he was the first governor to shut down schools statewide, and Ohio was one of the earliest states to announce stay-at-home orders. This summer, as cases began to rise in the state, he warned residents that “the enemy is here.” (Since July 8, Ohio has consistently recorded over 1,000 new cases per day.) On July 22, DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate, clarifying on August 4 that K-12 students returning to school this year must also wear face coverings. Shortly after DeWine’s positive test was made public, a Republican state representative mocked him on Facebook, asking, “I thought masks worked?”

DeWine is now the second American governor to test positive for the coronavirus. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt, also a Republican, tested positive in July.