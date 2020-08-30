What We Know About the Deadly Shooting in Portland

Police arrive to treat a man who was shot near a Pro-Trump rally on Saturday night in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A not yet identified man was shot and killed on Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, amid violent clashes between a caravan of Trump supporters and anti-racist protesters in the city. It is not entirely clear how the shooting may have been related to the protests, but the victim was reportedly a man affiliated with a far-right group in the Portland area.

Below is what we know so far about this developing story, updated as new information becomes available.

The shooting and police investigation

The shooting happened amid periodically violent clashes between anti-racist protesters and Trump supporters, some armed, in a caravan of hundreds of trucks taking part in a rolling rally outside the city, then driven through downtown. Per a Saturday night statement from Portland Police:

On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 8:46p.m., Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased.

Portland Police did not release information about any potential suspects, but said that they were investigating the shooting as a homicide. “This violence is completely unacceptable, and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” Portland police chief Chuck Lovell said Sunday.

According to the New York Times, “A video that purports to be of the shooting, taken from the far side of the street, showed a small group of people in the road outside what appears to be a parking garage. Gunfire erupts, and a man collapses in the street.”

The Daily Beast also spoke to some witnesses of the shooting:

Kevin Escobar, a counter-protester who witnessed the shooting, told the Daily Beast there was “a commotion in front of a car” before two shots rang out. “I saw a body on the ground, just the legs. It looked like they weren’t moving,” he said. Another man who didn’t want to be named said he was driving south when, “I heard two shots and saw a person fall. Their body fell right there … I heard two shots, and boom.”

Was the shooting directly related to the protests?

That is not yet clear or confirmed.

The Victim

The victim has not yet been identified, but according to news reports and photos from the scene, it seems likely he was affiliated with a far-right group. Per OPB:

Images from the scene show a man wearing a hat featuring the logo of Patriot Prayer, a group that has regularly attended, hosted and engaged in violence at Portland protests through the years. The man was also wearing a “Thin Blue Line” patch on his shorts, indicating support for the police.

The leader of the group, Joey Gibson, who was himself at the protests in Portland on Saturday night told the New York Times on Sunday that “he could not share many details but could confirm the man was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer.”

This post will be continuously updated throughout as more information becomes available.