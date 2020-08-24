Republican Convention, Day 1: Live Updates

Despite President Trump’s interest in drumming up excitement for his reelection with a crowded, in-person convention in the middle of a pandemic, this year’s RNC is largely virtual. The president appears to be consoling himself by making the event even more “all about Trump”: The party announced there is no 2020 platform, many of the featured speakers are members of his family, and — in a big break with tradition — the president will speak during all four nights. Still, there are a few non-Trump attractions; Monday night’s headliners include Senator Tim Scott, Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Jim Jordan, and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Follow along right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day one of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn’t practicing perfect social distancing in North Carolina
Trump sets the tone for the rest of the week during surprise Monday-afternoon appearance
David Bossie adds to his impressive resumé
From the political activist who helped bring you the Citizens United decision and who once asked a Black guest on Fox News if he was “out of his cotton-picking mind” comes another high point during the GOP roll call:
It’s official: Trump is the Republicans’ presidential nominee
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both appeared in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon as a drastically scaled back number of delegates – 336 delegates representing 50 states, five territories, and D.C. – formally renominated them. ABC News reports there was a bit of a mix up during the roll call. Sadly it did not involve calamari:
After Pence wrapped his remarks, the roll call vote continued with Nevada, whose 25 delegates technically put Trump over the top to have enough votes to once again secure the nomination.
Florida, Trump’s adopted home state, was the only state moved out of alphabetical order, which would have allowed for the state to put Trump over the top – but it was Nevada’s delegate on the screen when Trump surpassed the 1,276 delegate threshold to win the nomination.
Despite Florida not being seen at the microphone to announce the state’s 122 delegates, nor the secretary officially announcing a record of the votes, those votes were included in the RNC’s delegate tally, putting Trump over the top.
With Nevada,1,284 delegates have renominated Trump as the party’s nominee, surpassing the 1,276 delegate threshold to win the nomination.