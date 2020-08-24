Republican Convention, Day 1: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

Despite President Trump’s interest in drumming up excitement for his reelection with a crowded, in-person convention in the middle of a pandemic, this year’s RNC is largely virtual. The president appears to be consoling himself by making the event even more “all about Trump”: The party announced there is no 2020 platform, many of the featured speakers are members of his family, and — in a big break with tradition — the president will speak during all four nights. Still, there are a few non-Trump attractions; Monday night’s headliners include Senator Tim Scott, Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Jim Jordan, and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Follow along right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day one of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn’t practicing perfect social distancing in North Carolina

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is maskless, shaking hands and kissing cheeks at Trump's event in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BEjEDMOD0G — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

Trump sets the tone for the rest of the week during surprise Monday-afternoon appearance

President Trump makes an appearance at the GOP convention to chants of "four more years!"



He responds: "If you want to really drive them crazy you say: Twelve more years."



Crowd cheers and applauds. A few chant: "Twelve more years! Twelve more years!" pic.twitter.com/5ZOzxbQQkQ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 24, 2020

David Bossie adds to his impressive resumé

From the political activist who helped bring you the Citizens United decision and who once asked a Black guest on Fox News if he was “out of his cotton-picking mind” comes another high point during the GOP roll call:

The RNC is completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/ksuRuZp0Iz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

It’s official: Trump is the Republicans’ presidential nominee

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both appeared in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon as a drastically scaled back number of delegates – 336 delegates representing 50 states, five territories, and D.C. – formally renominated them. ABC News reports there was a bit of a mix up during the roll call. Sadly it did not involve calamari: