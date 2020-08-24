Republican Convention, Day 1: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

Despite President Trump’s interest in drumming up excitement for his reelection with a crowded, in-person convention in the middle of a pandemic, this year’s RNC is largely virtual. The president appears to be consoling himself by making the event even more “all about Trump”: The party announced there is no 2020 platform, many of the featured speakers are members of his family, and — in a big break with tradition — the president will speak during all four nights. Still, there are a few non-Trump attractions; Monday night’s headliners include Senator Tim Scott, Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Jim Jordan, and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Follow along right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day one of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.

Trump sets the tone for the rest of the week during surprise Monday-afternoon appearance

President Trump makes an appearance at the GOP convention to chants of "four more years!"



He responds: "If you want to really drive them crazy you say: Twelve more years."



Crowd cheers and applauds. A few chant: "Twelve more years! Twelve more years!" pic.twitter.com/5ZOzxbQQkQ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 24, 2020

It’s official: Trump is the Republicans’ presidential nominee

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both appeared in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon as a drastically scaled back number of delegates – 336 delegates representing 50 states, five territories, and D.C. – formally renominated them. ABC News reports there was a bit of a mix up during the roll call. Sadly it did not involve calamari: