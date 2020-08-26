Republican National Convention, Day Three: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Shutterstock/Getty

Day one of the Republican National Convention was defined by a high-octane speech from one of the lesser figures of the Trump-world pantheon, while day two was defined by routine violations of norms that executive-branch officials are expected to abide by. For day three, it’s anyone’s guess as to who or what will provide a break-out moment, with Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Dan Crenshaw, Kellyanne Conway, and Lara Trump all making appearances. Follow along right here as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on the latest from the 2020 Republican National Convention.

It’s still a perfect call

Speaking now, Pence's top national security aide Gen. Keith Kellogg, who defended Trump during the impeachment probe, saying he was on the July 25 call with Zelensky, and "I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 27, 2020

An interesting take on forestry

Night three is off to a fine start

The first speaker of night three of the RNC is Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who recently encouraged a coronavirus superspreader event at Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3BbZQOPgz6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

"He shrunk government," says Gov. Kristi Noem, speaking about Donald Trump.



The government is nearly $1 trillion larger on an annual basis than it was when he took office. Trump did not reduce, let alone shrink, government. — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) August 27, 2020

Richard Grenell will become the third openly gay RNC speaker ever, though the party still opposes gay marriage

The acting director of national security and the first openly gay cabinet member in U.S. history will speak at the convention on Wednesday. While the GOP has inched slowly toward a more inclusive message involving LGBT Americans, the official party line has not changed, because the RNC chose to pledge fealty to President Trump rather than adopt a new platform this year. Therefore, the 2016 platform — which includes at least five references to marriage as exclusively between “one man and one woman” — remains in effect. The message on Tuesday night, however, was not one of inclusivity: Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Billy Graham, derided the opposition party for pressuring “schools to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms,” repeating a common message of conservative transphobia.

Will the GOP finally address the crises of the week?

While the convention’s infrequent mentions of the pandemic appear to be a tactic designed to project a false sense of normalcy, the RNC has yet to make note of the crises occurring in Wisconsin and on the Gulf coast. While it’s likely that the convention which brought out a couple who menaced protestors with guns will not respond positively to the demonstrations in Kenosha, speakers at the RNC will surely need to address Hurricane Laura, which is expected to hit east Texas and Louisiana shortly after the show wraps up tonight.