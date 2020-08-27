Republican National Convention, Day Four: Live Updates

Photo-Illustration: Megan Paetzhold. Photos: Getty Images

At the end of a long journey (the RNC), we have arrived upon a Land of Greatness (the theme for night four of the RNC). If the message is adhered to, it would be a clear departure from the previous three nights, which have “made a strong case for believing the American Republic isn’t long for this earth,” as New York’s Eric Levitz notes.

Naturally, President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination from the White House lawn will be a defining point in the evening, though other flashes of Greatness could be found in the speeches of Ben Carson, Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton, Ivanka Trump, and Rudy Giuliani — whose 2016 convention plan, i.e., yelling, has already been taken. Follow along right here for the final showing as Intelligencer staffers provide live updates on day four of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.

And then this happened, to finish everything off

Someone at the Park Service had to give permission for a political display of fireworks at the Washington Monument. https://t.co/HmHY5O7tik — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 28, 2020

It’s over. The best was not to come.

That speech felt very long to some people here at the White House. A small number left early. https://t.co/t2MREaVLEP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 28, 2020

Context: I have a professional interest in speeches like this. I’ve written some. I study them. I’ve heard (and can tell you about) acceptance speeches from 1970s onward.



But even I am going to turn this off in a minute. It’s the very worst ”main event" speech I can recall. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 28, 2020

This was the worst rhetorical performance I have ever seen.



The delivery was well matched to the material. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 28, 2020

Fact check: so true

Trump: “Americans are exhausted” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 28, 2020

A good point, as Trump’s speech nears the one-hour point

He’s had no practice:

He hasn't had months of arena shows to test material and build anticipation for best lines.



After criticizing Biden as vacant, this seems pretty lifeless. https://t.co/TyUvFUq7Y9 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) August 28, 2020

One of the ad-libs

After delivering a line his aides have repeatedly tried to get him to say - that he is criticized because he fights for "you" - the president ad-libbed, "and remember this they spied on my campaign and they got caught," before issuing a warning, "let's see now what happens." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 28, 2020

It may be a record-breaking speech

The president is doing a lot of lying. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2020

A note on the names

Number of times that Joe Biden said the word “Trump” in his convention speech: 0



Number of times that Donald Trump said the word “Biden” in his convention speech text: 41 — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 28, 2020

Number of mentions of Kamala Harris in President Trump’s convention speech text: 0 — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 28, 2020

Some reporting on the lack of precautions in effect today at the White House

Per Peter Nicholas at the Atlantic:

During a reporting trip to the White House in late May, I passed through a magnetometer and met a government agent who pointed an infrared thermometer at my forehead. At that point, the United States was seeing about 21,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Had I been coughing or experienced any recent headaches? the agent asked. No, I said, and was allowed into the building. Today, the country is experiencing about twice as many new positive cases each day. Yet when I arrived at the White House this morning, I was struck by the lack of safety protocols in place.

The most famous address in America now feels like a coronavirus breeding ground. Later tonight, President Trump will address the nation from the White House’s South Lawn, where hundreds of chairs have been arranged with little regard for social distancing.

This afternoon, Secret Service agents checked to see if I was armed, but no one asked if I was ill. Upon reaching the entrance to the press-briefing room, I found the first indication that the nation is in the midst of a historic pandemic. A sign posted by the White House Correspondents’ Association instructed journalists to wear a mask and “spend as little time here as possible.” Beyond that, it was business as usual.

Meanwhile

he can see me through the tv, can’t he pic.twitter.com/neFiZMmFha — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 28, 2020

Trump is giving a long, slow State of the Union speech

And it’s even more boring. The president is listing all of his supposed accomplishments, repeating a million things he has said before — a droning celebration of himself, without even the energy that he typically draws from the large crowds at his rallies.

This is going to be a lengthy speech. We're not quite halfway through, per prepared remarks. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) August 28, 2020

I wrote a book on campaign speechwriting so I feel that I have some standing to say this is a truly terrible speech. No lift; no coherent message; no interesting turns of phrase. It has all the liveliness and charisma of a State of the Union response. — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) August 28, 2020

What's most striking to me is that the speech is almost pure greatest hits, very little he hasn't said 100 times.



He had a chance to reach a much larger audience. Why not bring something new? — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 28, 2020

He's dying to break away from the speech and start riffing. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) August 28, 2020

Trump's best moments for crowd reactions have from ad libs---they are his least "presidential" but most real and authentic https://t.co/gEw7GEsmya — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 28, 2020

This convention has likely gone better than expected given the circumstances, but Trump was never going to be the memorable part given that everyone hears from him 500x a day and it's usually the same thing. The novelty has been hearing anyone else. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 28, 2020

This is a very ho-hum speech but the Trump campaign won't care. It's the visuals they wanted. — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) August 28, 2020

So this totally happened

Also:

I believe I have found Melania’s dress (Valentino) and it’s on sale at Saks if you, too, want to look like a cute version of the Green Giant. https://t.co/bctm4PQR3y — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 28, 2020

While Trump speaks…

Protesters are blowing air horns from deep behind the barricades.

During this part of the speech, you can hear a faint air horn in the background pic.twitter.com/lUfAjz99eG — straightouttacontext (@happywithmeok) August 28, 2020

It actually works in concert with the monotony of Trump’s tone as he reads his prepared remarks, frequently punctuated by (time-wasting) applause.

The president says the hurricane's initial landfall damage wasn't as bad as initially described. Stops. Looks at crowd for applause. Crowd applauds. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 28, 2020

The air horns were also part of the plan by protesters, who came to make noticeable noise.

The increasingly loud sound of protestors blowing horns, playing music and making noise can be heard here from the south lawn of the White House as the #RepublicanNationalConvention prepares to hear a live speech from @realDonaldTrump. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 28, 2020

Trump’s big moment

Crowd chanting “four more years” as President Trump speaks. pic.twitter.com/oYDRjDusZn — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) August 28, 2020

“I profoundly accept this nomination” Trump says.

Prepared remarks say “proudly." — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) August 28, 2020

They played the whole song, as Trump walked out, then stood there

I didn't expect to hear the entire Lee Greenwood track.



Three minutes and twenty-eight seconds. — David Gura (@davidgura) August 28, 2020

My god, walking out onto the balcony of the White House like a South American dictator. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) August 28, 2020

Ivanka is live in front of the (illegal, pandemic-irresponsible) audience at the White House

And for the first time in two weeks, there is crowd reaction and applause breaking up a speech. It is an awkward, jarring change.

Delivered to a largely mask-less crowd on the White House lawn. https://t.co/bLi285kfJ0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020

.@IvankaTrump:



“Tonight I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people’s president. He is our commander-in-chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nK2bllwXW6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

The "people's president" who lost the popular vote by 3m votes and has never seen his approval rating top 50%. — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) August 28, 2020

Ivanka claims Trump has delivered for "working women."



That's right ... he's delivered us the new job of homeschooling our children while trying to work full time. — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) August 28, 2020

Trump literally said "it is what it is" about the US coronavirus death toll, which now stands at over 180,000 pic.twitter.com/rXm17TRSZj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

OMG, Ivanka is telling a story about her son Joseph building a lego model of the White House. She told the same story about herself once, building a lego Trump Tower.



The story was made up.



AMERICAN OLIGARCHS, P 176 pic.twitter.com/hwGR2q43Q1 — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump has said "my father" at least 16 times and counting — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

"The results speak for themselves." pic.twitter.com/mpN0jAWMZT — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) August 28, 2020

An overlong movie trailer for Trump makes a bold claim

"Trump has accomplished more for the American people in four years than any American president in history."



In history.



I mean... what do you even do with that? — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) August 28, 2020

Some importance context

As John Avalon pointed out earlier today at CNN, the diverse optics of the RNC don’t even come close to reality:

[B]y the end of this convention, Trump will have put three times as many African Americans on stage as he has appointed to his West Wing, Cabinet and US Attorney’s offices…combined. It’s a sign that the rhetoric doesn’t remotely match the record.

What about the repeated claim that President Trump has put “far more” women in significant positions than “any other president in US history”?

It’s just not true. About 25% of Trump’s Senate-confirmed positions have been filled by women. But 37% of the first 512 appointees in former President Bill Clinton’s administration were women, while the count was at 43% at the start of former President Barack Obama’s second term. Trump has also nominated fewer women at the cabinet level than those Democrats did.

All those important administration women and minorities I heard about all week must be in the next row. pic.twitter.com/5fK6Uh3QP3 — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) August 28, 2020

Tom Cotton has something to report

“Weakness is provocative” says Tom Cotton



a fascinating sentiment! — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 28, 2020

Rudy Giuliani hates New York

DON’T LET DEMOCRATS DO TO AMERICA WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO NEW YORK! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 28, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is making a case that four more years of Trump are needed to save America from Donald Trump's America pic.twitter.com/aiofilysAq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

This is amazing. This is the ideal platonic form of Trumpism compressed into a single sentence. https://t.co/6lOi2nXiCq — Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 28, 2020

as Rudy Giuliani talks about rising crime in NYC under a Democratic mayor at the RNC...according to the NYPD, crime is lower now than at anytime during Rudy's mayorship https://t.co/PYblrgpDDd pic.twitter.com/2YroJSx4WC — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 28, 2020

Sympathy to all my NYC neighbors who have to get on the phone after this & tell their parents and grandparents, It's fine, really, I am totally safe — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 28, 2020

And another few reality checks

Kinda weird how prominently policing has featured in this convention when you remember that 1) Biden is running on more federal funding for police + the hiring of more cops and 2) Trump is sporadically pretending to be against The Crime Bill — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) August 28, 2020

The problem of being an incumbent with an outsider message in one tweet.

If the country is not safe (and 185K people might agree if they were still alive), would you really trust the guy under whose watch this happened to fix it? https://t.co/E8thGMhMWw — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 28, 2020

Patrick Lynch is explicating a theory that Democrats actually want a massive crime outbreak. The more insane these cops reveal themselves to be, the stronger the case for police reform. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 28, 2020

While the tonight segments of the RNC about policing and violence have been going on

People sitting in the crowd on the South Lawn can hear the wail of sirens outside the White House complex, where protests are taking place. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 28, 2020

Probably the strongest RNC message in support of police

Ann Dorn, wife of Captain David Dorn, gives an emotional speech about her late husband:



"I relive that horror in my mind every day... Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives. They only destroy them. "#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/5cjuNf2zER — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

This video from Ann Dorn is the most effective moment of the convention. Enraging and heartbreaking. #RNCConvention — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 28, 2020

Ann Dorn's story is heartbreaking. "How do young people not understand the value of human life?" she says at the #RepublicanNationalConvention. And yet, this is exactly what the activists of #BlackLivesMatter are saying: How do the police not understand the value of black life? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 28, 2020

However, some very important context:

Just so we're clear



David Dorn was a not a Trump supporter



Ann Dorn is a Trump supporter



David Dorn's children have explicitly said his wife does NOT represent his politics and is exploiting his death #RNCConvention2020 https://t.co/SeR2mOF8hk — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 28, 2020

Mayor de Blasio gets his own attack segment

And spawns countless tweets paraphrasing the same joke:

"I think it's wrong that Democrats put illegal immigrants before Black Americans."



WATCH: #RNC2020 video shows NYC public housing residents slamming Mayor Bill de Blasio as "disgraceful," criticizing Democrats' housing policies, and praising President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/nCoV7NaCgk — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

bashing de blasio? now this is the kind of convention content we can all get behind — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) August 28, 2020

Dunking on DeBlasio is a unity message. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 28, 2020

De Blasio is terrible but the that Trump is doing anything for people in NYC public housing is some serious alternate planet fiction. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 28, 2020

Congratulations to Bill de Blasio on making an appearance at the GOP convention but not the Dem convention — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 28, 2020

UFC Majority Leader Dana White

Dana White and Dan Scavino both got twice as much speaking time at the Republican convention tonight than did Mitch McConnell, who is the majority leader of the United States Senate. — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) August 28, 2020

First time I’ve ever heard @danawhite.



Man I’m impressed. pic.twitter.com/gon5yCeYbN — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 28, 2020

Dana White's lies about Trump's coronavirus response are outrageous. Trump claimed at least 31 times that the virus would just 'go away.' More than 180,000 people have died in the U.S. Dana White's RNC speech was just filled with lies. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020

Dana White: "No one person, and no one place could have anticipated the challenges that COVID would bring."



Joe Biden on Twitter, October 25, 2019: "We are not prepared for a pandemic." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020

Working hard, or hardly working?

I just realized how many speakers have claimed Trump works hard. (He doesn't, of course.)



Has any president featured this claim so frequently? Don't we generally just assume the president is working hard? It's a hard job! — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 28, 2020

Also:

Like I noticed last night: more anecdotes without anecdotes. https://t.co/3yfFlIzLe0 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 28, 2020

Dan Scavino is looking at you, America

Dan Scavino, a senior White House official who is one of the few people with access to the president's Twitter account, speaks at the RNC convention. pic.twitter.com/rbLCjQD8JA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 28, 2020

White House social media director Dan Scavino says Trump voters saw through the "fog machine" of the media: "In 2016...you found your way through the swamp, and you arrived safely on the other side, with Donald J. Trump as your new president." https://t.co/EyJzJDolZ4 pic.twitter.com/Lg3RHOmiAs — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2020

Scavino looks like he was drawn by Charles Addams pic.twitter.com/b9u5neaD3p — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 28, 2020

Quite a trend:

First Hatch Act violator of the night, Dan Scavino. pic.twitter.com/M12TEHzc2e — David Knowles (@writerknowles) August 28, 2020

It’s not just about Scavino. A really large percentage of RNC speakers are either White House staffers or Trump family members. https://t.co/m9VWj9ufem — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 28, 2020

A refresher on Jeff Van Drew

As Ben Jacobs reported for Intelligencer when the congressman switched parties last year:

Jeff Van Drew panicked. Last week, the first-term conservative Democrat polled his district about his opposition to impeachment. The results were very one-sided. Over 70 percent of Democratic primary voters would be less likely to support him if he voted against impeaching Donald Trump.

Van Drew immediately went silent and was unreachable by allies in the party. The next day, he was meeting with Donald Trump at the White House to discuss switching parties. Within 48 hours, word had leaked out about his decision and, within a week, Van Drew was on cable news pledging his “undying support” to a president whom he voted against 93 percent of the time.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he switched parties partly because "Democratic leaders" told him he wouldn't be "allowed to run again" if he opposed impeachment.



Worth noting he initially said a local county chairman was the guy who said this. And: nobody could stop him from running. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2020

A reminder that Jeff Van Drew endorsed Cory Booker for President. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) August 28, 2020

And the fourth and final night of the RNC has begun

Or, telling you to follow the public health guidelines provided by the government run by the head of the Republican Party https://t.co/fzLSljIKJt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 28, 2020

Night Four kicks off with more WH officials testifying to the empathy Trump shows off in private. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 28, 2020

An elite, symbolic, illegal event that also violates a DC public health order

We can’t see our grandmas, hold graduations, go to concerts, or attend weddings in many places across America, but we can pack people on the South Lawn... https://t.co/W0iCTFBWVF — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 27, 2020

Reaction to images from South Lawn of WH, where 1500+ are gathering, no masks, distancing, or mass testing from @ashishkjha of @Harvardgh “This is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe. We should expect better from our national leaders.” pic.twitter.com/DRfrYs7BNK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 28, 2020

Over 1100 Americans died *today* from Covid-19. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 27, 2020

The protesters are there

Lot more people at Lafayette now pic.twitter.com/Ha0qRLLzB2 — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) August 28, 2020

The White House tonight.



The South Lawn is lit up for the final night of the RNC and Pres Trump’s acceptance speech.



Just north of the White House you can see demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza. (📷 from a TV pool camera) pic.twitter.com/8AOVSr2XUx — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 28, 2020

The convention choice to ignore the pandemic is taken to the next level

More than 1,000 guests are expected on the South Lawn, sitting a few inches apart, and the overwhelming majority will not be tested for coronavirus - the latest via @jdawsey1 https://t.co/0OSt4IGTTN — Terri Rupar (@terri_rupar) August 27, 2020

No socially distant seating, something Trump had wanted in NC and was told by Roy Cooper that he couldn’t have. pic.twitter.com/oFN53pFUfc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 28, 2020

CNN just reported that the only audience members for Trump’s speech required to pass a COVID test are those sitting closest to Trump. Which is perfect. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 28, 2020

Trump is getting his White House fireworks after all

Though it was unclear earlier this week if the RNC would manage to secure the permits to set off fireworks at the Washington Monument following the president’s speech, on Thursday, the National Parks Service cleared the convention to do so. It could be a busy night throughout D.C., with a “noise demonstration” planned around the White House during Trump’s address.

A major scoop on the details of Trump’s address