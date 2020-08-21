Delaware Senator During Postal Service Hearing: ‘F*ck, F*ck, F*ck’

Oops. Photo: @bubbaprog/Twitter

In the middle of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s testimony before (a video-chat version of) Congress on Friday morning, Delaware senator Tom Carper experienced the kind of tech hiccup so many of us have while working from home over the last few months. And Carper — not realizing his screen and audio were being recorded for everyone to see — didn’t hold back his frustration. After being called on to speak and almost missing his window because of the technical difficulties, Carper suddenly appeared, directing his ire over the problems at a masked staffer to his left. The senator intoned “fuck, fuck, fuck,” after which the poor man fiddled with Carper’s setup — which had already been restored.

Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: "Fuck, Fuck, Fuck." pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 21, 2020

Carper could be forgiven if he had a similar reaction to DeJoy’s slowing down of the mail nationwide.