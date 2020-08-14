Trump Reportedly Requests Mail-in Ballot as He Condemns Voting By Mail

Photo: Getty Images

While the president has been decrying the pandemic-necessity of expanded voting by mail for months now, on Thursday, he admitted to the logic of his plan to undermine the United States Postal Service in order to limit turnout in November. “Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said on Fox Business Network, referring to a Democratic plan to approve $25 billion to the agency. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped.”

Despite the demonization of one of the nation’s most egalitarian services, Trump is reportedly prepared to engage in a process that he has called (without evidence) a “rigged” process that will lead to “massive voter fraud”:

Oh.



President Trump and Melania Trump have requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, according to records on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website. Records show the ballots were mailed yesterday to Mar-a-Lago. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 14, 2020

Not only has Trump, a frequent mail-in voter, excused himself from his own critique , he has also encouraged voting by mail in a state where Republicans have benefited from the process in the past. “In Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” the president tweeted last week — despite no difference between Florida’s election system and that of 23 other states that allow universal voting by mail, as New York’s Ed Kilgore notes.

Meanwhile, Trump’s assault on the USPS appears to be working. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the state’s election deadline — requiring ballots to be in by 8 p.m. on November 3 — were currently were too tight for the Postal Service’s “delivery standards,” due largely to the Trump-imposed shortfalls.