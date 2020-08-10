Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after the president’s coronavirus press briefing began on Monday, it was put on hold when a Secret Service agent came to the podium and delivered Trump a message. The president and administration officials then walked out of the room, locking reporters inside. In the video of the briefing, it appears the Secret Service agent informs the president, “We have shots fired out back.”

🚨 Trump abruptly walked away from the podium after an aide approached and whispered something to him, ending his news conference after just a couple minutes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VBZWooa1CY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

After a tense few minutes, President Trump returned to the briefing room and told reporters that “there was a shooting outside of the White House, and it seems to be very well under control.” He said the suspect had beed “shot by the Secret Service” and taken to the hospital, though he “did not know the condition of the person.” He added that the person was armed and that the incident occurred near the White House fence but “outside the premises.” (Following frequent demonstrations against police brutality this summer, the White House added more fencing blocking off the grounds.)

When asked if he was rattled by the event, the president answered, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?” He added that “the world has always been a dangerous place.” Before returning to the briefing, Trump assured reporters that a full report would be available from the Secret Service, whom he praised as “terrific-looking people ready to go.”

This is a developing news story, which will be updated as new information is released.