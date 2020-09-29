Live Updates From the First Trump-Biden Debate

It’s on. Photo: Getty Images

Just about every projection for the first debate of the 2020 general election was shattered by the pandemic, except for the prediction that the event would be somewhere between a contentious affair and an all-out street fight. Considering the run-up to the debate — in which President Trump accused Joe Biden of being on drugs and wearing a wire — that expectation has become reality.

Streaming without commercial interruption here, as well as on every TV news channel, Tuesday night’s debate is the first of three contests between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Below are the highlights, jabs, and most alarming comments from the debate held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trump goes there

Unreal. Biden is trying to talk about his dead son, Beau, and Trump pivots to Hunter and the same unproven claims of corruption. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 30, 2020

Biden: "My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there... He was not a loser. He was a patriot. And the people left behind there were heroes."



Trump: "Oh, really? Are you talking about Hunter?"



Biden: "I'm talking about my son Beau Biden."



Trump: "I don't know Beau, I know Hunter." — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 30, 2020

Biden has rarely looked at Trump tonight. He did when invoking his son Biden. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 30, 2020

Empathy surely matters more to voters:

Look, I’m not an expert on undecided voters. But America is still in the grips of an opioid crisis. I have a hard time seeing how attacking a candidate’s family member by bringing up their struggles with addiction is a winning issue for anyone. — @Olivianuzzi #Debates2020 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 30, 2020

What is more populist, in the 2020 USA, than ridiculing an old man for having a son who's struggled with substance abuse, after you've already ridiculed him for getting bad grades at Delaware State — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 30, 2020

I'm not sure "you love your troubled son" was a great attack line from Trump. Normal parents love their fuckup kids because they don't see them as an extension of their pride and ego. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) September 30, 2020

Trump, again, refuses to condemn white supremacists — asks them to “stand by”

Trump tells the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" — hardly a denunciation. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down..."



Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020

Hell of an comeback from Biden, after Trump claims he will end the suburbs

"He wouldn't know a suburb unless he took a wrong turn" -- Biden on Trump pic.twitter.com/vXXHbPc5nP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Biden makes an important distinction

Trump "are you in favor of law and order"



Biden "Law and order with justice where people get treated fairly" — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) September 30, 2020

Trump championed eliminating racial bias training:

"I ended it because it's racist" -- Trump on why he directed federal agencies to stop racism trainings. #UpIsDown pic.twitter.com/FNCwcCPha4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Texts from our folks: WTF

We’re passing along comments from friends and relatives tonight. One notes that Biden isn’t the one who looks like he’s on drugs:

Trump on anything, including Adderall, is very upsetting

However, another notes:

Trump is a dick — surprise surprise. Biden has been as restrained as he can be, but honestly, his inability to talk is pretty evident.

Another:

Watching the debates…part Verbal WWE and part bad bar discussion… oh boy…

Wallace loses it, long after losing control

"GENTLEMAN! i hate to raise my voice, but why should i be different than the two of you?!" whew, Chris Wallace #Debates2020



"I think the country would be better served with fewer interruptions" as he tells Trump he's been interrupting more, as the president interrupts him — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) September 30, 2020

An excellent analogy

I feel like I’m watching a Facebook comment feed in real time — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 30, 2020

Biden: “You’re the worst president America has ever had”

"You're the worst president that America has ever had" -- Biden to Trump pic.twitter.com/N5Hh9nj4Ns — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Trump denies his tax returns

"Show us your tax returns," Biden interjects, as Trump tries to push back on a NYT report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes without citing any facts to the contrary pic.twitter.com/rxavD6etbB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Again, that is absolutely going to be a clip in the next 10 minutes. Trump literally just said you’re stupid if you don’t find a way to cheat on your taxes. — August J. Pollak (@AugustJPollak) September 30, 2020

An important fact check

Trump's rallies have not all been outside. Two weeks ago, he held an indoor rally in Las Vegas where few people were wearing masks or social distancing, in defiance of state regulations. Most correspondents and camera crews reported from outside the venue because it was indoors. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 30, 2020

Olivia Nuzzi comments:

It’s tough to debate someone who won’t agree on a shared reality. Biden has been doing a pretty good job of calmly saying Trump’s claims (like experts disagree about the benefits of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus) aren’t true.

Trump’s approach may backfire, enormously

Trump is forcing an unwatchable debate, in which he plays the heel so Biden can't get in a full answer, in an election where he's down 10 points. It's an insane strategy. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 30, 2020

multiple Dems have texted, unprompted, on this point in the last few mins. Says one: "You know what suburban women love? A bully who is constantly interrupting." https://t.co/p2rSVa1Sbj — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) September 30, 2020

By the way, I would note that Biden is handling this just fine, and that your twitter feed is composed entirely of people who did not understand Biden’s appeal in the primary, plus me. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 30, 2020

The debate thus far is such a clear articulation of Trump's politics: constant deflection, constant interruption, zero substance — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) September 30, 2020

Trump’s noise vs. Biden’s attempt to stay controlled

Extremely clear on camera that this is a concerted plan from Biden, whose prep focused on trying to talk to up to 100m people, and who's desperate to avoid Trump's rabbit holes https://t.co/aD55IUUldP — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) September 30, 2020

The big question tonight: Will Trump's constant interruptions/interjections backfire? He's making it harder for Biden to get his point across, but voters may see this as bullying pure & simple — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 30, 2020

Some commentary:

This debate might wind up as the worst two hours of anything that’s ever been on television. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 30, 2020

I've obtained the complete transcript for the first debate. pic.twitter.com/luyjrs7udN — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 30, 2020

Trump is Otto in A Fish Called Wanda https://t.co/qZpoqYnR4b — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 30, 2020

I will be interested to see the minute-by-minute ratings on this and how much viewer drop-off there will be. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 30, 2020

Texts from our folks: Ugh

We’re passing along comments from friends and relatives tonight. Some more:

Since joe doesn’t interrupt, trump is winning

Also:

I’m sorry to say that Biden looks less good than usual, and exhausted. I’m very glad that he told Trump to shut up. Chris Wallace is a disgrace, a total pushover. He won’t tell Trump to shut up.

And:

This is impossible to even have a reaction to other than horror, like I genuinely don’t know if I CAN or WANT to make it through this.

COVID-19: Trump blames China

"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and get in the Oval Office" -- Biden to Trump



"It's China's fault" -- Trump on the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uHXvbsE5nD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Trump didn't respond when Biden reminded us all that we have under 5% of the world's population and over 20% of the world's deaths.



That's because there is no answer to those cold, hard facts. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden in explaining what he sees as President Trump's failures handling the pandemic and Trump telling Bob Woodward that Trump downplayed the virus because he didn't want to panic Americans: "You don't panic. He panicked." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 30, 2020

As Trump baselessly suggests that a coronavirus vaccine will be available as soon as next month, Biden interjects to say, "this is the same man who told you by Easter this would be gone away. By the warm weather it'd be gone ... maybe you can inject some bleach in your arm." pic.twitter.com/47mH71xo9J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

President Trump: “You didn’t do very well on swine flu.”



Joe Biden: “14,000 people died not 200,000. There was no economic recession. We didn't shut down the economy." #Debates2020 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2020

Biden is fed up

Joe Biden after being interrupted by President Trump at #Debates2020: “Will you shut up, man?” pic.twitter.com/HzjQZ4qB4t — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden looks a little shaky. Trump looks like an asshole. That's the summary so far. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) September 30, 2020

Texts from our folks: Confusion

We’re passing along comments from friends and relatives tonight. The first:

It’s the first question at 9:13 and I, along with both Biden and Trump, have completely lost the thread

Trump’s game plan is apparently nonstop interruption

And it’s causing chaos.

Is Chris Wallace going to moderate this debate or is he just going to let Trump taunt Biden the whole time? pic.twitter.com/2Z2mpcWduX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Biden: “everybody knows he’s a liar”



Trump: “you’re the liar” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 30, 2020

And this exchange:

WALLACE: “Mr. president, I’m the moderator of this debate and I would like you to answer my question.”

TRUMP to Wallace: “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

"Gentlemen, do you realize you're both speaking at the same time" -- Chris Wallace but also all of us — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) September 30, 2020

This makes the old CNN Crossfire show look like Bob Ross “The Joy of Painting.”#Debates#Debates2020#DebateNight — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) September 30, 2020

Trump is like a heckler at a comedy club. He has no jokes but just wants to fuck up yours. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020

Health care goes next

It's just not true Biden would "extinguish" the private insurance of 180 million people. He opposed the Sanders-style "Medicare for All" single-payer plan that would've eliminated most private insurance plans. He's offering a voluntary public *option.* — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 30, 2020

First question is on replacing RBG

"So we won the election and we have the right to do it," states @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/xCZHzS5mdp — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 30, 2020

Biden’s greeting

"How you doing, man?" Biden asks Trump pic.twitter.com/lRmw0qUl3s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

We’re off, starting with an timely disclaimer

Fox New's Chris Wallace starts the debate by debunking the story spread by former Fox host that he was feeding questions to the candidates. https://t.co/FEb4xO0YiS — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 30, 2020

The mask divide

An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

Mask, and no mask behind Wallace. (That's Delaware @RepLBR with the Biden/Harris mask behind Wallace on the right) pic.twitter.com/moe0lwanmU — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 30, 2020

Oops

Hours before the debate, a Trump camp email goes out: "I just finished debating Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/4OHQLmLDv9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2020

Great expectations at Fox News

Their pre-debate coverage:

FOX pregame show kicks off with Tucker Carlson declaring that Joe Biden is infirm and delicate whereas Donald Trump is an "instinctive predator."



Then, Brit Hume, the supposed straight man, joins him and twice refers to Biden as "senile."



We'd be better off with Skip Bayless. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 30, 2020

Don’t forget, this isn’t exactly a pre-election debate

📊 NEW DATA: More than 1.2 million Americans have already voted, according to a CNN survey of data from 20 states. Some big numbers in the battleground states: 308,000+ votes cast in Wisconsin, 275,000+ In North Carolina. https://t.co/F5yVhDgNGF — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 29, 2020

Trump goes low ahead of time

The president and his campaign continue to attack the former vice-president prior to the debate, baselessly accusing him of being on drugs, wearing an earpiece, and receiving the debate questions in advance.

The Trump campaign keeps proposing ridiculous pre-debate inspections to feed conspiracy theories, and Fox News plays them all up. pic.twitter.com/vIJN5W1LUN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2020

Such allegations are not new to the 2020 contests: Last cycle, Trump accused Hillary Clinton of being on drugs during their debates.

But according to Intelligencer’s Eric Levitz, it is also possible that Biden will arrive onstage with “super bazookas” for arms.

Biden says hello to the neighbors