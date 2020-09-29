Live Updates From the First Trump-Biden Debate

Workers prepare the stage for the first presidential debate on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

Just about every projection for the first debate of the 2020 general election was shattered by the pandemic, except for the prediction that the event would be somewhere between a contentious affair and an all-out street fight. Considering the run-up to the debate — in which President Trump accused Joe Biden of being on drugs and wearing a wire — that expectation has become reality.

Streaming without commercial interruption here, as well as on every TV news channel, Tuesday night’s debate is the first of three contests between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Below are the highlights, jabs, and most alarming comments from the debate held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The mask divide

An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

Oops

Hours before the debate, a Trump camp email goes out: "I just finished debating Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/4OHQLmLDv9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2020

Great expectations at Fox News

Their pre-debate coverage:

FOX pregame show kicks off with Tucker Carlson declaring that Joe Biden is infirm and delicate whereas Donald Trump is an "instinctive predator."



Then, Brit Hume, the supposed straight man, joins him and twice refers to Biden as "senile."



We'd be better off with Skip Bayless. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 30, 2020

Don’t forget, this isn’t exactly a pre-election debate

📊 NEW DATA: More than 1.2 million Americans have already voted, according to a CNN survey of data from 20 states. Some big numbers in the battleground states: 308,000+ votes cast in Wisconsin, 275,000+ In North Carolina. https://t.co/F5yVhDgNGF — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 29, 2020

Trump goes low ahead of time

The president and his campaign continue to attack the former vice-president prior to the debate, baselessly accusing him of being on drugs, wearing an earpiece, and receiving the debate questions in advance.

The Trump campaign keeps proposing ridiculous pre-debate inspections to feed conspiracy theories, and Fox News plays them all up. pic.twitter.com/vIJN5W1LUN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2020

Such allegations are not new to the 2020 contests: Last cycle, Trump accused Hillary Clinton of being on drugs during their debates.

But according to Intelligencer’s Eric Levitz, it is also possible that Biden will arrive onstage with “super bazookas” for arms.

Biden says hello to the neighbors