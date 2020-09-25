2020 Presidential Debates: What to Expect and How to Watch

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Despite President Trump’s threats to abandon the half-decade tradition earlier this year, he and Joe Biden are expected to debate three times in the coming four weeks, with their running mates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence facing off as well. Naturally, there’s been a bit of controversy prior to the events themselves, mostly coming from the Trump camp; the president has wavered between claiming his opponent won’t show up, to calling for a fourth round, to attempting to manage expectations by saying Biden will win the debates outright.

Here’s everything we know about the Biden-Trump debates — with the caveat that most everything about the final weeks of the pandemic campaign season remain in flux.

When and where the debates are being held

The first debate will take place on Tuesday, September 29, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

The vice-presidential debate will take place on Wednesday, October 7, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

The second debate will take place on Thursday, October 15, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, and moderated by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully.

The third debate will take place on Thursday, October 22, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

How to watch the debates

The debates will be broadcast on all major networks and their corresponding streaming channels, as well as on C-SPAN. All the debates will run without commercial interruption.

What the moderator intends to focus on in the first debate

Unlike in past years, debates will feature just a single moderator to limit the number of people in the room. For night one, Chris Wallace has chosen

the following topics: “the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election.” According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the six topics will each get 15 minutes of treatment.

There have been a few controversies surrounding moderator choice

A potential conflict of interest has arisen in the vice-presidential debate. In late 2018, moderator Susan Page hosted a party in honor of Mike Pence’s protégé Seema Verma, who runs the Medicare and Medicaid programs for the Trump administration. As New York’s Ed Kilgore notes, the controversy centers on “whether a working journalist at Page’s level who has been hobnobbing with Mike Pence’s best-known associate in the Trump administration ought to be moderating his debate with Kamala Harris.”

Trump has been reluctant to do his homework

According to NBC News, the president “has not held a single mock debate session, and has no plans to stage a formal practice round.” He is eschewing traditional debate prep because he believes that his ability to jab at an opponent “isn’t something you have to practice,” and has reportedly joked with aides that he’s been preparing since the day he was born.

Biden has said that he intends to call out the president on his many factual errors, and that he wants to avoid getting drawn into Trump’s usual insult routine. “I hope I don’t get baited into a brawl with this guy, because that’s the only place he’s comfortable,” he said in September, adding, “I know how to handle bullies.”