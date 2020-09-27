Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday night, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after his wife called the police claiming he “had guns and was threatening to harm himself,” according to law enforcement officers who spoke with the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw, officers responded to Parscale’s home “in reference to an armed male attempting suicide.” Greenlaw told CNN that “when officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the armed subject’s wife, who advised her husband was armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich later clarified that Parscale was voluntarily taken to Broward Health Medical Center under the state’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a person who is a threat to themselves or others.

Parscale, who developed Trump’s 2016 strategy for advertising directly to voters on Facebook, became his campaign manager in February 2018, a position he held until July 2020, when he was removed in the fallout after the president held a poorly-attended, COVID-heavy rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following his demotion — Parscale remained on the reelection team as an adviser for data and digital operations — the New York Times reported that the campaign had spent $39 million in services provided by two firms owned by Parscale.

After the news of Parscale’s hospitalization broke on Sunday night, ⁩Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh released a statement supporting him and partially blaming the opposition party and doubting Republicans for his health: “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” the statement reads. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”