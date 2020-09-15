Satellite image of Hurricane Sally on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: NASA/NOAA/GOES-16

Hurricane Sally is inching its way to the northern Gulf Coast, where the Category 1 storm is expected to bring as much as 30 inches of “devastating” rainfall to southeastern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. A “life-threatening” storm surge of as much as seven feet is expected along the coastline. Thanks to the storm’s sluggish speed, its up-to-70-mph winds and rainfall are likely to batter and soak the region through Thursday, potentially triggering record-breaking freshwater flooding in some areas. That rainfall has already begun.

The evolution of Hurricane Sally over the last five days. pic.twitter.com/k9mBc20Y4A — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 15, 2020

Below are the latest updates on the storm, its path, and its impact as it proceeds:

The current forecast

Hurricane Sally’s predicted path and cone of uncertainty as of 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Illustration: Screencap/National Hurricane Center/NOAA

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sally was centered about 100 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, and traveling northwest at an incredibly slow 2 mph. It is expected to make landfall sometime on Wednesday morning. With maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph, Sally is classified as a Category 1 hurricane. Tropical-storm wind conditions extended outward up to 125 miles from Sally’s center, while hurricane-force winds extended up to 45 miles out. A tornado watch has been issued for coastal areas feeling the effects of the storm as well.

With regard to the expected rainfall, the National Hurricane Center warns that “Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi. Historic flooding is likely with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.”

Hurricane #Sally is likely to produce extreme life-threatening flash flooding through Wed along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi. @NWSWPC expects 10-20" of rain, isolated 30"- historic flooding possible. pic.twitter.com/RPHVT0LR4F — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2020

The ﻿storm surge, meanwhile, could reach as high as seven feet above normally dry land, and coastal flooding could persist through multiple tide cycles.

Life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane #Sally is expected from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in the Florida Panhandle. Highest inundation expected along the Alabama coast, including Mobile Bay. https://t.co/IGqyxeC0LO pic.twitter.com/YAIwVflMBb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2020

The biggest risk is water

As we’ve seen with multiple Atlantic storms over the last several years, intensity and the hurricane category system can be a misleading indicators of the destructive potential of a hurricane or tropical storm — the impact of rainfall and storm surge can far surpass the damage done by high winds. Here is what Eye of the Storm meteorologist Dr. Jeff Masters had to say about that on Tuesday:

Regardless of its landfall intensity, the primary damage from Sally is likely to result from the slow-moving storm’s torrential rains. Sally is expected to move at 5 mph or less through Thursday, leading to rainfall measurements in feet rather than in inches.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of the Gulf Coast in its “High Risk” category for excessive rainfall. It warned of rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, and a large corridor of 10-20 inches of rain near the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the extreme western Florida Panhandle, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches. There will be a sharp western cutoff to the heaviest rains … but the exact placement of that cutoff is still uncertain. It’s not out of the question that an all-time state precipitation record for a tropical cyclone could fall …

Sally’s storm surge is also a major threat, with 4-7 feet of surge predicted to the east of where the center moves ashore. Mobile Bay is of particular concern given the high population density along the coast. The surge in the bay is not expected to approach that of Hurricane Katrina of 2005, which brought a storm tide 10.29 above the high tide mark, but flooding may exceed that of Hurricane Nate in October 8, 2017, which brought a storm tide of 5.22 feet.

Another problem, with regard to the inland rainfall, is the flood-insurance factor:

The prospect of up to 30 inches of rain may bring major flooding to spots in AL, FL, MS, GA. Given most National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy take-up is largely along the Southeast coast, this would likely mean most inland flood damage to homes will be uninsured. #Sally pic.twitter.com/HqCRqkYi17 — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) September 15, 2020

The upside and downside of Sally’s sluggish pace

Surprising things that move faster than Hurricane #Sally:



- An 80-year old human (2.1 mph)

- Average sea turtle (3-4 mph)

- Manatees (~2 mph)

- Hippopotamus (19 mph!) pic.twitter.com/oYMVigTw1b — Heather Marie Zons (@HeatherZWeather) September 15, 2020

As Matthew Cappucci at the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang blog explained on Tuesday, Hurricane Sally’s extra-slow speed is both good and bad: