‘Cared for, for Eternal Life’: Jewish Burial in the Age of COVID-19

Rabbi Yakov Kellner is lowered into a grave by fellow volunteers to make adjustments. The deceased was a male COVID-19 victim who died a month prior in New York and was found unclaimed in a temporary refrigerated truck morgue.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Dignity for the dead for members of the Jewish community is something Chesed Shel Emes, a grassroots network of volunteers, has worked toward since the 1980s. No matter the obstacle, they never say “no” to any Jewish person in need of burial. “If you’re a member of AAA, they will come get you. If you’re a member of the Jewish community, even if you’re not an active member, we will come get you,” said Benjy Spiro, a volunteer of ten years.
Their work focuses primarily on the forgotten and the anonymous. With contacts in the death bureaucracy of New York and the surrounding areas, Chesed Shel Emes identifies Jews bound for potter’s fields and claims them instead for their cemetery in upstate New York. The group is often on scene after suicides or accidents and at hospitals for patients who have just died. Chesed Shel Emes operates through WhatsApp and with a Ford pickup converted into a hearse.
As COVID-19 hit New York last spring, the virus claimed the lives of hundreds of Orthodox Jews. Families feared their loved ones would be cremated instead of buried. They read false social-media messages warning that their deceased relatives might not get proper Taharas, or ceremonial baths. They dreaded the possibility that their parent or sibling would be left indefinitely in a temporary morgue truck.
The pandemic presented Chesed Shel Emes with unprecedented challenges, but the group continued its work. Unable to socially distance while carrying a coffin, volunteers knew they were taking a risk to bury those they would never know.
“Why did God kill the woman in apartment 1A but not apartment 1B? We don’t know,” said Benjy Spiro. “Only God knows the bigger picture.”
Chesed Shel Emes volunteers bury a female victim of COVID-19 in their cemetery in Woodridge, New York, after discovering that the deceased lay unclaimed for three months in temporary morgue in New York City.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Volunteers stop and pray for a female victim of COVID-19 as they walk her coffin to its final resting place at the Woodridge cemetery. Due to Orthodox modesty laws, deceased women can only be tended to by other women. At the start of the pandemic, Chesed Shel Emes decided volunteers over 60 must retreat from their duties. That left the organization with only six women who could perform the purity ritual on deceased women. They were on-call at all hours of the day and night.
Photo: Mark Abramson
A crew of Chesed Shel Emes workers clean up after the body of a Jewish man who jumped to his death was removed from the scene in midtown Manhattan. According to Jewish law any spilled blood must be cleaned following death, and any remains must be buried with the deceased.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Shia Weisblum, a volunteer with Chesed Shel Emes, covers up a trolley used to transport bodies inside a Williamsburg, Brooklyn funeral home.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Chaim Oberlander and Shia Weisblum cover the body of the deceased in preparation for a Tahara, or ceremonial bath, at a funeral home in Williamsburg. “Someone has got to do it,” Oberlander said of his post-mortem volunteer work. “Had my first cousin pass away,” Oberlander added. “A 33-year-old, from COVID. He was from Monsey. He left five children and his youngest, his twins, are under a year old. So when it hits, it’s — you know, you’ve got to move on. You know that this is life. Youngsters are the ones that hurt the most.”
Photo: Mark Abramson
Oberlander and Weisblum lay the ceremonial Tachrichim, or outer garment, into the coffin in which the deceased will be placed after the Tahara. Oberlander said Chesed Shel Emes “means you’re doing a good deed for someone without a return.”
Photo: Mark Abramson
Oberlander builds a coffin, one of dozens he constructed each day during the height of the pandemic. In a traditional Orthodox Jewish burial, wood is the only material that can be used to construct the coffin.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Chesed Shel Emes volunteers prepare the plank that will be used to lower the deceased into holy water prior to performing the Tahara inside a funeral home in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Mordechai Meisels, who volunteers as a chaplain with Chesed Shel Emes and at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, embraces his children after performing a hospital “disconnect” right before the Sabbath. “I have to come home at night and kiss my kids. It’s impossible to be cold,” said Meisels, who tended to roughly 30 bodies a day at the height of the pandemic.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Meisels puts on his shtreimel before going to synagogue, as his daughter stands at the bottom of their staircase. “I felt like I was in a war zone, I felt helpless, I felt scared,” he said, reflecting on his work with COVID-19 victims. “I want another Jewish soul to be buried in the right way. I didn’t think twice.”
Photo: Mark Abramson
A young boy waits to assist in the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Woodridge cemetery.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Rabbi Yakov Kellner and other volunteers perform a burial in the Woodridge cemetery. The deceased was a male victim of COVID-19 who died a month prior and was found unclaimed in a temporary New York truck morgue.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Rabbi Kellner prays for the soul of the deceased after a burial in the Woodridge cemetery.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Dove Lezer, a volunteer with Chesed Shel Emes, takes a moment to wipe sweat off of his face after a grueling burial.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Volunteers with Chesed Shel Emes bury the body of man who died in Utah. The deceased had no family members who could finance his burial, so the organization paid to fly his remains to New York, provided the Tahara, and buried him in the Woodridge cemetery. While Chesed Shel Emes operates mostly within the greater New York area, they leave their phone lines open for any Jew in need of support with death. “He was unloved,” said Benjy Spiro, “He was comforted that his brother was loved by someone in the next life because someone took care of him … Now he is cared for for eternal life.”
Photo: Mark Abramson
Rabbi Yakov Kellner rests after burying of a COVID-19 victim in Woodridge. Kellner said he felt overwhelmed after burying the man, whose body had been kept in a freezer for a month. “Took me two days and nights to get back to myself,” he said.
Photo: Mark Abramson
The deceased lay in their final resting place at the Woodridge cemetery. Despite not knowing the strangers they shepherd to their final resting place, volunteers take comfort in their belief that all Jews are connected. “The Jewish people are one people,” said Rabbi Kellner.
Photo: Mark Abramson
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to hit the southeast coast of Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage on the other side of the state.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, and New Orleans officials have ordered residents living outside the levee protection system to evacuate.
As the storm approaches, coastal parts of Gulf states are preparing for heavy rainfall and life-threatening storm surge.
“The bottom line continues to be that Sally is expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama during the next 2-3 days,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
Biden’s team is preparing for the November 3 election to come down to a legal battle
Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s campaign is establishing a major new legal operation, bringing in two former solicitor generals and hundreds of lawyers in what the campaign billed as the largest election protection program in presidential campaign history.
Legal battles are already raging over how people will vote — and how ballots will be counted — this fall during the pandemic, and senior Biden officials described the ramp-up as necessary to guard the integrity of a fall election already clouded by President Trump’s baseless accusations of widespread fraud.
The new operation will be overseen by Dana Remus, who has served as Mr. Biden’s general counsel on the 2020 campaign, and Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel during the Obama administration who joined the Biden campaign full-time over the summer as a senior adviser.
Inside the campaign, they are creating a “special litigation” unit, which will be led by Donald B. Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, two former solicitors general, who are joining the campaign. Hundreds of lawyers will be involved, including a team at the Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, led by Marc Elias, which will focus on the state-by-state fight over vote casting and counting rules. And Eric H. Holder Jr., the former attorney general in the Obama administration, will serve as something of a liaison between the campaign and the many independent groups involved in the legal fight over the election, which is already raging in the courts.
“We can and will hold a free and fair election this fall and be able to trust the results,” Ms. Remus said in an interview.
Stone wants Trump to rat f*ck America’s democracy if he loses
Roger Stone, whose 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia investigation was commuted by Donald Trump, has said Trump should seize total power and jail prominent figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg if he loses to Joe Biden in November. …
Citing widely debunked claims of fraud around early voting, absentee balloting and voting by mail, Stone said Trump should consider invoking the Insurrection Act and arresting the Clintons, former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Tim Cook of Apple and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity”.
Stone also said: “The ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshals and taken from the state. They are completely corrupted. No votes should be counted from the state of Nevada if that turns out to be the provable case. Send federal marshals to the Clark county board of elections, Mr President!”
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled plans to attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana following revelations that the event’s hosts had expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign did not provide a reason or say whether the fundraiser might be held at a later time. The change comes after the AP reported Wednesday that hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, had shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.
A large, United Kingdom-based Phase 2/3 study testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca has been restarted, according to a statement from the company. News that the trial is resuming comes four days after the disclosure that it had been paused because of a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant. …
Saturday’s statement from AstraZeneca said the independent U.K. investigation into the event has concluded and it advised the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority, Britain’s equivalent of the Food and Drug Administration, that it was safe to resume the trial. The MHRA concurred and gave the green light for the trial to restart.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is privately expressing concerns about Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations, urging Biden’s team to intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters.
Sanders, the runner-up to Biden in the Democratic primary, has told associates that Biden is at serious risk of coming up short in the November election if he continues his vaguer, more centrist approach, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive talks.
The senator has identified several specific changes he’d like to see, saying Biden should talk more about health care and about his economic plans, and should campaign more with figures popular among young liberals, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Biden’s lead narrows, but persists in some key battleground states
President Trump’s weekslong barrage against Joseph R. Biden Jr. has failed to erase the Democrat’s lead across a set of key swing states, including the crucial battleground of Wisconsin, where Mr. Trump’s law-and-order message has rallied support on the right but has not swayed the majority of voters who dislike him, according to a poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. …
Further, Mr. Trump is still struggling to garner the level of support most incumbent presidents enjoy at this late stage of the campaign. In none of the four states did Mr. Trump’s support reach the 45-percent mark — a particularly ominous sign given the absence of serious third-party candidates, who in 2016 helped him prevail with less than 50 percent of the vote in a series of battleground states. …
In Wisconsin, Mr. Biden received 48 percent support compared with 43 percent for Mr. Trump. That’s a significant drop-off from June, when a Times/Siena poll showed Mr. Biden ahead by 11 points. … Mr. Biden is further ahead in Minnesota, 50 percent to 41 percent. Though no Republican presidential candidate has captured Minnesota since Richard M. Nixon’s re-election in 1972, Mr. Trump lost it by only 1.5 percentage points four years ago. His campaign wants to compete aggressively there to counter anticipated setbacks elsewhere in the industrial Midwest. Both nominees are headed therenext week. … In two less populous swing states that Mr. Trump barely lost in 2016, Mr. Biden is ahead of Mr. Trump by single-digit margins: He leads in Nevada by four percentage points, 46 percent to 42 percent, while in New Hampshire he leads by a three-point margin, 45 to 42 percent.
More evidence of how the Trump administration has put politics over public health
The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports are authored by career scientists and serve as the main vehicle for the agency to inform doctors, researchers and the general public about how Covid-19 is spreading and who is at risk. Such reports have historically been published with little fanfare and no political interference, said several longtime health department officials, and have been viewed as a cornerstone of the nation’s public health work for decades.
But since Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official with no medical or scientific background, was installed in April as the health department’s new spokesperson, there have been substantial efforts to align the reports with Trump’s statements, including the president’s claims that fears about the outbreak are overstated, or stop the reports altogether.
Caputo and his team have attempted to add caveats to the CDC’s findings, including an effort to retroactively change agency reports that they said wrongly inflated the risks of Covid-19 and should have made clear that Americans sickened by the virus may have been infected because of their own behavior, according to the individuals familiar with the situation and emails reviewed by POLITICO. Caputo’s team also has tried to halt the release of some CDC reports, including delaying a report that addressed how doctors were prescribing hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug favored by Trump as a coronavirus treatment despite scant evidence.
Some New Yorkers survived one catastrophe, only to be taken by another
Michael Field arrived at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, shortly after the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers.
The FDNY emergency medical technician wound up working at Ground Zero for nine months. He later suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and pulmonary issues — conditions that his wife, Stacey Field, attributed to his work digging through the rubble as the rescue operation quickly turned to a long-term recovery effort.
“They were told everything was fine down there,” she told THE CITY.
A week after the attack, then-federal Environmental Protection Agency boss Christine Todd Whitman said that the “air is safe to breathe.” A 2003 report from the Office of Inspector General found the EPA did not have enough information to make that assertion.
While Field, who lived in Valley Stream on Long Island, fought his illnesses after serving at Ground Zero, 19 years later COVID-19 got the best of him. He died on April 8 at the age of 59, leaving behind his wife and three adult sons: Steven, Richie and Jason.
He’s far from the only 9/11 first responder or survivor taken by the pandemic.
Biden and Trump are marking the anniversary of 9/11 with visits to Pennsylvania. Biden will also attend a ceremony in New York
… both will visit Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, the place where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field. It will bring the two candidates to the same place on the same day, a rare occurrence, and it comes less than three weeks before they face off in their first debate.
… On Friday, Biden and Trump will appear on a field that memorializes the bravery and toughness of ordinary Americans, epitomized by the cry of “Let’s roll” as passengers attempted to retake the cockpit. Trump is scheduled to attend a 9:45 a.m. ceremony, which is closed to the public but will be streamed online. Biden’s campaign announced Thursday evening that he would be in New York on Friday morning for a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, before traveling to Shanksville in the afternoon.
Attorneys for the officers involved in George Floyd’s killing say they should be tried separately, while prosectors want a joint trial
The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing appear to be turning on each other, with each offering significantly different versions of the infamous arrest that acknowledge Floyd should not have been allowed to die that day but also deflect the blame to others.
The four men have said in court documents that they all thought someone else was in charge of the scene on May 25 — with rookie officers arguing they were deferring to a veteran, and the veteran saying he was simply assisting in an arrest that was in progress. All have said in court documents that the relationship between the veteran officer — Derek Chauvin — and the others is at the heart of the issue, as each officer perceived their role, and who was in charge, quite differently. Chauvin was the officer shown with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe in videos of the ill-fated arrest.
“There are very likely going to be antagonistic defenses presented at the trial,” Earl Gray, a lawyer for Thomas K. Lane, wrote in a legal motion filed here this week. “It is plausible that all officers have a different version of what happened and officers place blame on one another.”