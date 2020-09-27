The Key Takeaways From the Times’ Trump Tax Return Investigation

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Sunday, the New York Times published a massive investigation into President Trump’s tax returns, revealing years of aggressive write-offs, tax avoidance, and staggering losses. The report comes at an inopportune time for a president facing an uphill reelection battle and a potential investigation for tax fraud by the Manhattan District Attorney. Below are the most important takeaways from the Times’ reporting into Trump’s financial stress and expansive debt.

Trump paid $0 in federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years

Though the president has claimed that he has nothing to hide in the tax returns that he has refused to release to the American public, he probably won’t be thrilled by the Times’ disclosure that he has paid no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years — and only 11 times in the last 18 years. Trump reported losing more money than he made in the years he did not pay, a detail that undermines his already-spurious claim that he is a business guru.

Trump only paid $750 in taxes in 2016

President Trump paid only $750 in U.S. taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, then paid the same paltry sum in the first year of his presidency. In addition, according to the Times, that seems to only have happened because “his accountants appear to have carved out an allowance for a small tax liability” in those years, since Trump had enough tax credits to owe no taxes at all. For a little context, Vox’s Dylan Matthews notes that “a single adult would only need to make $17,900” to pay $750 in federal income taxes.

The amount he paid in U.S. taxes in 2017 was also far less than his businesses paid to some other countries overseas. Per the Times, Trump’s companies paid more than $145,000 in taxes to India that year, more than $156,000 to the Philippines, and more than $15,000 to Panama.

As The Nation correspondent Jeet Heer notes, Trump’s 2016 tax responsibility was dwarfed by other concerns:

In 2016, Trump paid $129,250 more to Stormy Daniels than to the USA government. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 27, 2020

Trump’s presidential bid may have been a ploy to bolster his flagging empire

As the Times points out, Trump decided to run for president in 2015 after — and perhaps, in part, because — his core businesses had reported more than $100 million in losses over the previous two years, or as the report put it, a point in which “the river of celebrity-driven income that had long buoyed [his businesses] was running dry.”

A new look at how Trump and his businesses may be profiting from his presidency

According to the Times, monthly credit card receipts reported to the IRS by third party firms point to how consumer interest in some of his companies spiked during his campaign and presidency. Cautioning that the data does not reveal total revenue, the Times reports that monthly receipts at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. “grew from $3.7 million in December 2016 shortly after it opened, to $5.4 million in January 2017 and $6 million by May 2018.”

In addition, credit card revenue at Trump National Doral in Miami more than doubled over the three months after he announced his candidacy in 2015. Meanwhile profits at Mar-a-Lago (which has remained a profitable business for Trump) grew dramatically thanks to a significant influx of new members amid and after Trump’s presidential campaign. Notes the Times: “The membership rush allowed the president to take $26 million out of the business from 2015 through 2018, nearly triple the rate at which he had paid himself in the prior two years.” One time payments for conferences at Trump National Doral also brought in millions from 2015 to 2018. And the Times highlights that rental income at the Trump-owned 40 Wall Street building in Manhattan has gone up considerably — by more than $12 million from 2014 to 2018.

There is also new data on the Trump businesses’ foreign income during his presidency:

The Times was also able to take the fullest measure to date of the president’s income from overseas, where he holds ultimate sway over American diplomacy. When he took office, Mr. Trump said he would pursue no new foreign deals as president. Even so, in his first two years in the White House, his revenue from abroad totaled $73 million. And while much of that money was from his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland, some came from licensing deals in countries with authoritarian-leaning leaders or thorny geopolitics — for example, $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey.

Trump wrote off $70,000 in haircuts as business expenses

As the Times politely frames it, “Mr. Trump classifies much of the spending on his personal lifestyle as the cost of business.” Perhaps the most egregious example of this trend is a $70,000 sum he spent on hair styling during The Apprentice, though more expensive examples include the cost of his aircraft and a high five-figure sum paid to one of Ivanka Trump’s hair and makeup artists.

The IRS is auditing a $72.9 million tax refund

Because of the suspect ways he has reduced his tax responsibility, the Times reports that Trump is currently subject to an Internal Revenue Service audit of a $72.9 million tax refund. According to the investigation, Trump claimed a total loss from one of his disastrous casinos, despite getting a 5 percent stake in the company that emerged from the bankruptcy. Since federal law dictates that investors can only claim such a loss if they get nothing in return, the whole tax refund — which largely canceled out the $95 million in federal income taxes he did pay over the last 18 years — could be in jeopardy:

In 2011, the I.R.S. began an audit reviewing the legitimacy of the refund. Almost a decade later, the case remains unresolved, for unknown reasons, and could ultimately end up in federal court, where it could become a matter of public record.

Trump’s golf courses are big losers, and lost him much of his Apprentice fortune

The Times reports that since 2000, Trump has reported losing more than $315 million at his family’s golf courses, particularly after his post-Apprentice golf-course buying spree, which resulted in the Trump organization owning 15 golf courses by the end of 2015, up from two before the premiere of the Apprentice (and all the clout his newfound reality-TV stardom afforded him).

The majority of the losses came from the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, which he bought for $150 million in 2012 — and where he attempted a cash injection last year by proposing the G7 be held there. By 2018, despite putting $213 million into that resort, Trump had reported losses from it totally more than $162 million. Trump also reported a total of $63.6 million in losses from his family’s three European golf courses (two in Scotland, one in Ireland).Furthermore, while Trump has tried to explain that his business’ extensive losses aren’t as bad as they seem due to depreciation:

[T]he tax records for Mr. Trump’s businesses show, however, is that he has lost chunks of his fortune even before depreciation is figured in. The three European golf courses, the Washington hotel, Doral and Trump Corporation reported losing a total of $150.3 million from 2010 through 2018, without including depreciation as an expense.

Trump’s debt is massive, and will soon get worse

While it’s been previously reported that the president owes Deutsche Bank hundreds of millions of dollars, the investigation reveals the ensuing crisis if the president wins reelection and tries to avoid the $421 million in loans he is personally responsible for, loans which are coming due within the next four years. If Trump is president in that time, one can only wonder how he’d use the federal government as a defense against any lenders who choose to foreclose on him.

But as New York’s Josh Barro noted last year, when the Times detailed how Trump reported over $1 billion in losses from 1985 to 1994, it’s quite possible that he did not actually lose all that money, but rather claimed “credit on his taxes for losses actually borne by other people or entities, such as banks that loaned money to him or his businesses and did not get paid back in full.”

Trump’s (predictable) response to the Times report

“It’s totally fake news. Made up, fake,” Trump responded on Sunday night when asked about the bombshell Times report, and specifically him paying only hundreds of dollars a year in taxes. He suggested the Times was trying to damage him politically, once again claimed he was under audit, and complained that was because “the IRS treats me very badly.”

Trump also noted, without providing any specific details, that he has “paid a lot in state income taxes, too.”

The President calls the NYT story about his taxes “fake news” and still claims he’s under audit pic.twitter.com/iioarho1Si — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 27, 2020

As usual, there’s an old Trump tweet for contrast

@BarackObama who wants to raise all our taxes, only pays 20.5% on $790k salary. http://t.co/bqF26mQf Do as I say not as I do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2012

This post has been updated throughout to include more details and analysis.