Mail-In Voting in New York City Is Already Getting Confusing

As Republican senators join the president in laying the rhetorical groundwork to contest November’s slow trickle of mail-in ballots, absentee voting troubles in the general election have already begun in New York City.

With ballots out in the mail this week for city residents who requested them, two concerns have already emerged, though it’s unclear at what scale they will impact voters. In Queens, the New York Post reports that adults who have never served in the military are receiving mail-in ballots that state “Official Military Absentee Ballot,” when they are supposed to say “Military/Absentee Ballot.”

Though the typo is officially moot — the city’s Board of Elections uses identical forms for military and absentee voters — the language suggests that the ballot is for military members who are not voting in person, leading to concerns that voters could discard them. “There’s just mass confusion about these ballots and what people are supposed to do with them,” City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer told the Post. “People were already not trusting this process and they were already not trusting the Board of Elections to count the ballot right.” Already, over 520,000 ballots have been mailed, though the Elections Board did not clarify how many included the unclear labeling.

Voters are facing a more pressing development in Brooklyn, where they are receiving absentee ballots with envelopes stamped with a different person’s name on them:

As Gothamist notes, “the error with the absentee ballot envelopes has much bigger implications” than the military/absentee confusion “because an untold number of voters could be disenfranchised if the BOE doesn’t intervene in time.” While the Board of Elections has provided a helpful ballot tracker to determine where in the process a person’s vote is, that tool would not address the problems named above.

Five weeks out from the election, the issues in New York reveal just how troublesome the practical aspects of the pandemic election could be, as states rush to expand ballot access for voters who have mostly voted in person before this year. The above concerns only represent half the problem, as Trump has admitted that he is blocking funding to the United States Postal Service to frustrate mail-in voting. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he told Fox News last month. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

Primaries nationwide were also a preview of how many votes could be thrown out. In California — a state with universal mail-in access, which is therefore used to large numbers of mail-in voters — some 102,000 ballots were rejected in the primary in March. In New York City’s June primary, 84,000 ballots were thrown out, representing one in five voters who participated in the election.

As New York struggles with the fine details of no-excuse mail-in voting for the first time, significant numbers of discarded ballots could affect Democrats’ national pursuits — even if there’s no scenario in which tossed mail-in ballots result in Trump taking the Empire State’s electoral votes. If a six-figure or greater sum of votes that would overwhelming go to Joe Biden get thrown out in New York and other blue states, that could impact the Democrat’s popular vote count, a mandate Democrats expect to leverage in case of a close electoral college victory but a blowout popular vote result. Obviously, such a disaster would be orders of magnitude worse if mail-in ballots were thrown out en masse in a swing state like Ohio, where one in 100 absentee ballots were not counted in its March primary.

