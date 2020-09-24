Rubio would never challenge the integrity of an election, except two years ago. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, President Trump said at a press conference that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power in the event that he loses the election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” he said. “We want to get rid of the ballots, and we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.” It was a not-so-subtle preview of Trump’s probable strategy of refusing to concede any loss, and — particularly if the election is close — waging an all-out legal war that could make Bush v. Gore look like child’s play, possibly shaking American democracy to its foundations. Though it was not the first time Trump has intimated that he won’t go quietly, his remarks came on a day when the outlines of what his strategy to dispute the election might actually look like appeared clearer than ever.

A few Republicans were so shaken by all this that they subtweeted the president.

Without naming Trump, some GOP senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and Marco Rubio, voiced their support for doing things the old-fashioned way.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020

As we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election



It may take longer than usual to know the outcome,but it will be a valid one



And at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 24, 2020

Lindsey Graham also chimed in, again without getting into specifics:

.@LindseyGrahamSC, on Fox News: "People wonder about the peaceful transfer of power. I can assure you, it will be peaceful."



Graham does not elaborate on his assurances — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 24, 2020

A few Republican members of Congress — Liz Cheney Steve Stivers, and John Katko — offered similar reassurances.

Of course, the important question isn’t only whether Republican lawmakers will commit to standard inauguration procedure, but to what extent they will back Trump if and when he challenges the validity of the election results, particularly in the likely event that early results in some states show a “red mirage” — a Republican advantage that will evaporate as more mail-in ballots, which Trump has largely deemed illegitimate, are counted. If Republicans really wanted to calm a jittery public, they’d come out against Trump publicly declaring himself the winner on Election Night based on very partial results.

And the assertion that the system will take time but get it right in the end is a bit rich coming from Rubio in particular. In 2018, as his home state of Florida slowly tabulated ballots in the aftermath of extremely tight midterm elections, the Florida senator publicly accused Democratic counties of siphoning votes from Republicans — the kind of conspiratorial rhetoric that the president seems almost certain to engage in on or after November 3.