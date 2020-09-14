South Dakota AG Reported Hitting a Deer But Fatally Struck a Pedestrian

Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday night, South Dakota attorney general Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 14 while making the 110-mile drive back from a fundraiser in Redfield to the state’s capital city, Pierre. The next day, it emerged that Ravnsborg’s SUV had actually struck and killed 56-year-old Joe Boever as the man was returning to his pickup, which was stuck on the side of the road after a prior collision with a hay bale.

Ravnsborg’s office said he had immediately called 911 after the accident, but the South Dakota Department of Public Safety stated on Monday that he had informed the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office only of his collision with a deer; the department did not state whether he’d reported the crash to 911. On Sunday night, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation would oversee the probe into the crash and its aftermath. Also on Sunday, Ravnsborg released a statement saying he was “shocked and filled with sorrow” and would cooperate with the inquiry. “At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family,” it read.

Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec, a former South Dakota state legislator, was asked to identify the body 22 hours after the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Nemec said the scene of the accident was packed with law-enforcement and emergency vehicles on Sunday. “My worst fear is that they’re trying to get ducks in a row to absolve the attorney general of any wrongdoing,” he told the local CBS affiliate, KELO.

Ravnsborg, who was elected South Dakota’s attorney general in 2018, has an extremely flawed driving record, as the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports. Over the past six years, he has received six traffic tickets for speeding in the state, in addition to tickets for a seat-belt violation and for driving a vehicle without a proper exhaust and muffler system. Ravnsborg’s office claimed on Monday that he had not been drinking at the fundraiser.