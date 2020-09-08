The West Coast Wildfire Season Is Getting Worse

Photo: Screencap/CIRA CSU Composite satellite image of the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California on Tuesday.

What was already a historic, horrifying start to the 2020 fire season out West is continuing to get worse. Amid unprecedented weather conditions linked to climate change, numerous fast-moving heat and wind-fueled wildfires in multiple western states have in recent days burned hundreds of thousands of acres, besieged countless communities, blanketed the region with hazardous smoke, and in the case of one fire in California, necessitated multiple dramatic helicopter rescues of groups of fire-encircled campers.

This event is unprecedented. I’ve talked to people who have been in fire for 20, 30, 40+ years and they’ve never seen anything like this before. Not this many large, rapidly spreading wildfires across such a broad region #CAwx #WAwx #ORwx #CAfire https://t.co/LjHcTikNqx — Nick Nauslar (@NickyNaus) September 8, 2020

On Tuesday, red-flag fire weather warnings stretched across much of the West Coast, and hundreds of thousands of people were without power as a result of the fires, fire risk, and damage caused by high winds. In addition, the potential complications and consequences regarding the COVID-19 pandemic remain to be seen.

12:01pm CDT #SPC Day1 #FireWX Extremely Critical: parts of northwest oregon from the cascades to the coastal ranges, parts of southwest oregon from the cascades to the klamath mountains https://t.co/OIGmMBh3Nz pic.twitter.com/m85bVc7vac — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) September 8, 2020

Illustration: Screencap/NWCC Map of current wildfires in Washington State as of Tuesday.

Washington State

As OPB has noted, in the Pacific Northwest, a “perfect storm of conditions” led to disaster on Monday:

First, it’s been extremely dry in the past month. All those fuels have been ready to burn for weeks. Second, the recent above-average temperatures primed the pump. Then on Labor Day came strong winds out of the north that ensured any current fires or new starts would take off fast. And that is exactly what happened.

Almost 300,000 acres burned in Washington State on Monday alone amid the historic Labor Day windstorm which packed, near hurricane-strength 40-60 MPH wind gusts — particularly in the eastern half of the state. The weather conditions also temporarily grounded air support for firefighters, though planes and helicopters were able to get back in the fight on Tuesday morning.

Snapshot of Monday's fire activity in eastern Washington. I hope a GIS group will compile the 2000 to 2020 wildfire ( #WaWILDFIRE ) acreage data and overlay the accumulated perimeters on the State's outline. Yet another in a long line of natural resources disasters... pic.twitter.com/6Js9hYRrUh — Five Acre Geographic (@5AcreGeographic) September 8, 2020

As of Tuesday, at least 330,000 acres has been consumed in the state, where nine large fires were still burning, and 58 new fires had been started in 24 hours. Residents in parts of at least 10 counties have faced evacuation orders, and firefighters have often been overmatched. As one example of how fast the fires have moved, the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan and Douglas counties was able to travel an estimated distance of about 60 miles on Monday. Unfortunately, most if not all of the fires appear to have been human-caused. More acres burned in 24 hours than the state had seen in 12 fire seasons combined, according to Governor Jay Inslee.

Hazardous air quality conditions have also persisted, with a wind shift driving the smoke over the more populated western side of the state starting Monday night:

Latest map from https://t.co/TG0L7Rgkrd for our area.



Air quality continues to fluctuate. Stay indoors as much as possible. Try to keep your air indoors as clean as possible and limit outside activities.@WADeptHealth tips: https://t.co/Qap4Ch00T9 #wawildfire #wawildfires pic.twitter.com/KrPuYj8xoQ — WA Emergency Management 😷 (@waEMD) September 8, 2020

The wind conditions haven’t just fueled the fires and spread the smoke, but kicked up dust so thick it shut down part of I-90 on Monday and led to multiple accidents:

NEW #VIDEO! Major blowing dust causing huge issues near Ritzville, Washington and surrounding areas. This was traveling west on I-90 shortly before the freeway was closed due to poor visibility and multiple collisions including one involving 9 vehicles. #wawx @NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/KHdHyXNulv — Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) September 7, 2020

About 80 percent of the structures in Malden, a small rural town of some 200 residents about 35 miles southwest of Spokane, were destroyed by a fast-moving fire on Monday. The nearby town of Pine City was also devastated.

The people of Malden now try to recoup what’s left of their town after yesterday’s devastating fire.



80% of the homes in town burned down to their foundation as you can see here.



They’ve even had to designate one spot in town as a temporary city hall. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/57YAYDNeER — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) September 8, 2020

Total devastation in Malden, where an estimated 80% of homes were destroyed by a wildfire Monday. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office shared these drone pictures with our @DstnyRichardsTV. #4NewsNow #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/2OVWES3Lkp — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) September 8, 2020

Illustration: Screencap/NWCC Map of current wildfires in Oregon as of Tuesday.

Oregon

Wildfire situation in Oregon has escalated dramatically over the past 12 hrs, unfortunately validating "extremely critical" fire weather designation by @NWSSPC. Numerous fast-moving, wind-driven fires have broken out--too many to count--& some burning in heavy timber. #ORwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TIYGtzLi59 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 8, 2020

The same weather and “perfect” fire conditions have wreaked similar havoc in western Oregon, where multiple wildfires continued to burn and grow on Tuesday, with the crisis intensifying so quickly that local reporters have had trouble keeping up with the evacuation orders, let alone other information about the fires and their consequences. So far, more than 230,000 acres have burned in the state as a result of the fires.

Eerie red-sky scenes like this have recently been seen all across the region:

The Oregon wildfires have endangered populated areas east of Salem and Eugene in the northwest region of the state, forcing evacuations for numerous communities along Route 122 in the Santiam Canyon, where the Beachie Creek Fire, which started on August 16, grew dramatically on Monday and Tuesday. A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday in Marion County. Roughly 1,400 inmates were evacuated from three state prisons in the county on Tuesday as well.

Here's video from Mike Ferris, my fishing buddy, who escaped from Mill City, Oregon, around 2 a.m.



As soon as he left town, he saw flames on both sides of Highway 22, including houses and trees burning.



SJ story: https://t.co/UkIseQrTdr pic.twitter.com/8FHNpFtza4 — Zach Urness (@ZachsORoutdoors) September 8, 2020

There were also mandatory evacuation orders on Route 126 along the Mackenzie River in Lane County — where as many as 100 structures were reportedly burned in the Holiday Farm Fire in the town of Blue River on Monday night.

Other Oregon towns undoubtedly face similar fates:

With cell towers down, there's little official confirmation of what towns are still standing. Facebook groups for evacuated communities are full of reports: neighbors saying which homes were were already gone. People posting trying to find missing family members. — Erin Ross (@ErinEARoss) September 8, 2020

Smaller fires have also struck in Washington and Clackamas counties near Portland, as well as in Lincoln County. More than 130,000 were without power in the state as of Tuesday as a result of the fires and high winds — and some areas have had their power cut to reduce the fire risk. There have also been multiple road closures throughout the state.

California

#RedFlagWarning is in effect today through Wednesday in much of California due to strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution when outdoors. #ALCOFIRE @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/fCviVqTgOl — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 8, 2020

While the massive CZU, LNU, and SCU Complex fires which struck California after an unprecedented “lightning siege” last month have since been mostly contained, other fires continue to ravage the state, where more than 2.3 million acres have already burned this season — the most in California’s recorded history. Twenty-five major fires were burning as of Tuesday, exacerbated by wind, abundant fuel, and ongoing extreme heat — conditions which have all been made worse by climate change. As a result, Cal Fire’s resources continued to be stretched thin, with nearly 14,000 firefighters deployed in the state to fight the wildfires.

Looks like something NASA set up on Mars 😱 But no, this is on top of Laughlin peak where County crews were installing the tactical radio repeater for the evacuation teams this afternoon.#OakFire #AugustComplex pic.twitter.com/eqKUcADAQr — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 9, 2020

In addition, thanks to the extreme weather and fire conditions, parts of the state have again been forced to endure power outages. Pacific Gas and Electric, the state’s biggest electricity provider, has instituted the largest safety power shut-off yet this year, leaving more than 170,000 customers across 22 counties in Central and Northern California without power — potentially for days.

Last night was really extraordinary on the #creekfire, so I was only able to take a couple of frames. #Fire personnel kept pulling out of areas as wind and terrain-driven erratic fire behavior made its way through, multiple hard road closures and extreme fire. pic.twitter.com/yO6dqI50lR — Josh Edelson (@JoshEdelson) September 8, 2020

In Central California, the massive fast-moving Creek Fire has burned more than 162,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada Forest since it began on Friday — with zero-percent containment as of Tuesday. Nearly 400 people (and 27 animals) have been rescued from the wildfire’s path, mostly hikers and backpackers trapped by the rapidly encroaching fire who pulled out with unprecedented airlift operations conducted by California Army National Guard helicopters.

A camper in California captured the massive wildfire and glowing red sky. Nick Meyers was stranded for around 30 hours before being evacuated https://t.co/7ljMkeIL7f pic.twitter.com/dYoX7qTW1U — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2020

Nearly 150 people were rescued via airlift on Tuesday alone. Some of the rescues pulled evacuees from mountain resorts where they had sought refuge in large numbers. The Creek Fire has already destroyed at least 65 homes.

200+ people and their pets were rescued thanks to the efforts of #NationalGuard Soldiers. The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade assisted in multiple flights through dense smoke and embers, making this mission one of the most challenging and dangerous that they have faced. #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/tBv9LyML0H — National Guard (@NationalGuard) September 8, 2020

In Monterrey County south of Big Sur, the Dolan Fire﻿ has doubled in size since Sunday to more than 73,000 acres with 40 percent containment. Three firefighters were seriously injured when a group of 14 of them were forced to deploy emergency shelters after the fire overtook them while they were trying to save the Nacimiento Station in Los Padres National Forest.

And in the northeastern part of the state, there were ominous signs on Tuesday about the explosive potential of the Claremont-Bear Fire﻿:

The extreme rate of spread on #ClaremontFire/#BearFire right now is reminiscent of the Camp Fire back in 2018, and is burning just south of that location in similar vegetation and weather conditions. This is one to take *extremely* seriously if you are in the path. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/mHIawHt0Yn pic.twitter.com/qI0rXZLYkx — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 8, 2020

Wildfires are also burning in Southern California amid another historic 2020 heat wave which led to a record-breaking high temperature of 121 degrees for Los Angeles County on Sunday. High risk Santa Ana winds are forecast through Wednesday, leading to red flag warnings.

About 30 miles east of San Diego, the Valley Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres in East County and was 3 percent contained as of Tuesday — having expanded nearly 70 percent on Monday. It has already forced more than 1,400 residents to evacuate, and has already destroyed more than 30 structures. Though it has mostly burned in a remote area, the fire is expected to continue to grow, with Cal Fire San Diego chief Tony Mecham warning on Tuesday that it was “a sleeping giant in the backcountry.” Up to 50 m.p.h. Santa Ana winds were expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and local officials have warned area residents to stand ready to evacuate from its path. The fire conditions have also prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to warn that it may institute safety power shutoffs to nearly 17,000 customers through Thursday.

The Bobcat Fire, which began Sunday near Azusa then spread rapidly due to the hot dry conditions in the area, has burned more than 10,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest as of Tuesday with zero percent containment. It has forced the evacuation of the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory and threatens Monrovia, Arcadia, and other communities at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains.

In San Bernardino, the El Dorado Fire — which was started on Saturday by a firework set off during a gender reveal party in Yucaipa — has burned more than 10,500 acres with 16 percent containment as of Tuesday. It threatens thousands of homes and has prompted the mandatory evacuation of some 21,000 Californians.

And the 2020 fire season still hasn’t peaked.