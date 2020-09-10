Trump Binge-Watched Fox News All Night, Woke Up to Watch More Fox

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

At his press conference today, clearly upset by the devastating comments made about him by himself and reported to Bob Woodward, President Trump told reporters that William Barr is going to produce evidence of crimes against him by his various Deep State enemies. Grasping for a basis for his claims — he is not supposed to have inside information about a Justice Department probe — he cited the many shows he watches, all of which of course feature slavishly pro-Trump hosts feeding his own conspiratorial worldview.

“I watched Liz McDonald,” he said, “She’s fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched Fox & Friends in the morning.”

Where the president says he's just been laying around watching TV all day long pic.twitter.com/XQmHAoSOQL — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 10, 2020

What Trump seemed to forget, in the midst of using these shows as proof that the Deep State was going to be locked up, is that Trump has also claimed he doesn’t watch much television.

“Believe it or not, even when I’m in Washington or New York, I do not watch much television,” Trump scolded reporters aboard Air Force One in 2017. “People that don’t know me, they like to say I watch television — people with fake sources. You know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don’t get to watch much television. Primarily because of documents. I’m reading documents. A lot. I actually read much more — I read you people much more than I watch television.”

Recently he told Peter Baker, “I don’t watch very much TV. Nobody knows what I do. I work very long hours, actually, very long hours, probably longer than just about anybody.”

Did he forget that he is supposed to not watch television? Or does Trump simply think binge-watching half a dozen different Fox shows one night, and then waking up to watch more Fox News, does not qualify as “much television”?