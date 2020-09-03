Trump Reportedly Called American War Dead ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump’s disdain for members of the military who were wounded or killed in action has been public knowledge since the beginning of his career in politics, when he insulted John McCain — “I like people that weren’t captured” — and feuded with the parents of the late Humayun Khan during his first campaign. But a new report details the depth of the president’s contempt for American casualties.

According to the Atlantic, when the commander-in-chief skipped a traditional trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside of Paris in 2018, his public excuse for doing so — that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” in the rain — wasn’t a perfect truth:

Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and its allies stopped the German advance toward Paris there in the spring of 1918. But Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, “Who were the good guys in this war?” He also said that he didn’t understand why the United States would intervene on the side of the Allies.

The report also elaborated on some of the president’s usual targets. Following McCain’s death in August 2018, Trump reportedly told his senior staff that “we’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” Upon seeing flags lowered to half=mast, he asked, “What the fuck are we doing that for?” President George H.W. Bush, meanwhile, was a “loser” for being shot down as a pilot during World War II. Shortly after the Atlantic published its indictment of the commander-in-chief, its details were confirmed by the Associated Press:

A senior Defense Department official I just spoke with confirmed this story by @JeffreyGoldberg in its entirety. Especially the grafs about the late Sen. John McCain and former Marine Gen. John Kelly, President @realDonaldTrump former chief of staff. https://t.co/ol2lhBbgv8 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 3, 2020

While the president has been obsessed with the pageantry of the U.S. military, he has not extended that interest to wounded veterans. During the planning stage for a military parade in 2018, Trump asked staffers not to involve veterans who are amputees, reportedly saying “nobody wants to see that.”

Top military brass have long been frustrated with Trump’s record as commander-in-chief, from his failure to respond to Russian bounties on U.S. forces to his deployment of troops as campaign props and his tendency to craft his foreign policy in real time on Twitter. Now, according to a Military Times poll released earlier this week, that vexation is growing in the ranks: 49.9 percent of active-duty troops had an unfavorable view of the president (compared to 38 percent in favor), while Joe Biden had a four-point lead over Trump in the coming election.