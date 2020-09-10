Trump Takes His Pitch to Suburban Voters to Its Absurd Conclusion

Anyone here a “resident of Antifa?” Photo: Getty Images

In an attempt to hang on to the suburban voters who peeled away from his party and voted for Democratic candidates in the midterms, President Trump has been leaning hard into the idea that a Biden administration will decrease property values and bring city chaos to the suburban idyll. Most often, this “welcome to fear small town” message is expressed as follows:

If Joe Biden is elected, far-left lunatics won’t just be running failed Dem Cities—they will be running the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Supreme Court. No city, town or suburb will be safe. On November 3rd, your vote will SAVE AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/N8TZagbEpr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

But at Trump’s plane-hangar rally in Michigan on Thursday, the message decayed a bit:

Does anybody want to have somebody from Antifa as a member, as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so.

’Say darling who moved in next door?’

’Oh, it’s a resident of Antifa.’

’No thank you, let’s get out of here. Let’s get the hell out of here darling let’s leave our suburbs.’

’Oh, I wish Trump were president he wouldn’t have allowed that to happen.’

And that’s exactly right. I won’t allow it to happen.

Trump does a skit about Antifa members moving to the suburbs:



“Say darling who moved in next door? Oh it’s a resident of Antifa. Let’s get the hell out of here darling, let’s leave our suburbs. Ugh, I wish Trump was president.” pic.twitter.com/DqD1u0ZHhH — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 10, 2020

Aside from insinuating that Antifa — an extremely loose movement of autonomous groups — is a place, Trump’s Thursday campaign event involved two new absurdities mixed in among the usual rally material. He claimed that Michigan will soon be the “host of five new car companies,” following a conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning at the end of the month and would be unlikely to greenlight such a deal. The president also stepped out of Air Force One to the tune of “Fortunate Son,” a song that decries the life of a millionaire’s child who avoids paying taxes and found a way to avoid service in Vietnam.