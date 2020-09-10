Trump Takes His Pitch to Suburban Voters to Its Absurd Conclusion

In an attempt to hang on to the suburban voters who peeled away from his party and voted for Democratic candidates in the midterms, President Trump has been leaning hard into the idea that a Biden administration will decrease property values and bring city chaos to the suburban idyll. Most often, this “welcome to fear small town” message is expressed as follows:
But at Trump’s plane-hangar rally in Michigan on Thursday, the message decayed a bit:
Does anybody want to have somebody from Antifa as a member, as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so.
’Say darling who moved in next door?’
’Oh, it’s a resident of Antifa.’
’No thank you, let’s get out of here. Let’s get the hell out of here darling let’s leave our suburbs.’
’Oh, I wish Trump were president he wouldn’t have allowed that to happen.’
And that’s exactly right. I won’t allow it to happen.
Aside from insinuating that Antifa — an extremely loose movement of autonomous groups — is a place, Trump’s Thursday campaign event involved two new absurdities mixed in among the usual rally material. He claimed that Michigan will soon be the “host of five new car companies,” following a conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning at the end of the month and would be unlikely to greenlight such a deal. The president also stepped out of Air Force One to the tune of “Fortunate Son,” a song that decries the life of a millionaire’s child who avoids paying taxes and found a way to avoid service in Vietnam.