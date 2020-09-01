Watch President Trump Bungle His Defense of Police Shootings

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday, President Trump claimed that “law and order has increased my poll numbers by a lot.” The president may have undermined himself on that message just hours before the interview was broadcast, when he defended a teenage vigilante shooter in Kenosha who killed two protestors, and condoned the actions of his supporters who shot demonstrators with paintball guns in Portland. Nevertheless, when Trump attempted to expand on his law-and-order tactics by coming to the defense of police officers shooting unarmed Black Americans in the back — as was the case with the shooting of Jacob Blake — he did not aid his own cause.

The president described officers who engage in police brutality as “chokers … just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt.” Just as the president was comparing police brutality to his favorite pastime, Ingraham cut him off, providing some critical, live PR: “You’re not comparing it to golf because that’s what the media will say.”

Trump starts comparing police shootings to golfers missing putts, but Laura Ingraham cuts him off because she realizes how bad it sounds pic.twitter.com/7oDnfUIaRf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

While Ingraham managed the rare feat of cutting off the president before he expanded on an already callous comparison, she was not able to

stop him from entering full conspiracy mode while discussing Joe Biden’s supposed influence from the left. When Trump claimed that his Democratic challenger was being controlled by “people that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,” Ingraham asked him to explain, telling him that his answer “sounds like conspiracy theory.”

“No,” Trump replied, “they’re people that you haven’t heard of. People that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets.”