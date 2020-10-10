The 10 Strangest Moments From Trump’s Monday Trifecta of Pennsylvania Rallies

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, President Trump held three rallies in Pennsylvania, where he campaigned on a platform of “opportunity, growth, and prosperity” against Joe Biden’s “doom and gloom and depression.” In some of his less-focused remarks in the pivotal battleground state — which he narrowly won in 2016 — the president attacked a media apparatus preoccupied by Obama’s good looks and downplayed the threat of the pandemic in a commonwealth that just reported its highest number of new cases in a single day. Below is a selection of some of the final messages that Trump hoped to impart to some of the nation’s most important voters in the week before the election.

A second Trump term would be a time of “unlimited optimism”

Trump kicked off the first of his three rallies with fracking, declaring it an issue of “existential importance” for the state and falsely describing Joe Biden’s stance as a “plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry,” an agenda that Trump claimed “means no fracking, no jobs, no energy for Pennsylvania families.”

Adding that Biden wants to “go wind,” Trump painted a picture of a windmill-dependent Biden energy plan: “Surging energy bills, no air conditioning in summer, no heat in the winter, no electricity during peak hours. ‘Let’s watch President Trump on TV.’ ‘I’m sorry, we can’t. The wind isn’t blowing today, darling.’” At his second rally, he also campaigned against Biden’s plans for “doom and gloom and depression and despair” with fantastical promises of “unlimited optimism, opportunity, growth, and prosperity.” Presenting himself as a beacon of light, Trump told voters that “this election is a choice between a Trump super-recovery” and “a Biden Depression … the likes of which we have never seen outside, perhaps, 1929.”

Senator Cory Booker, former Mayor of Newark, “never lived” in Newark

Trump, in Pennsylvania, says that Cory Booker "never lived" in Newark, where he lives today and lived as mayor of Newark. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 26, 2020

The media favors Obama because he’s handsome

At his second rally of the day, the president offered a bizarre spin on his claim of media bias against him, suggesting that news outlets give Obama better coverage because of his good looks.

“They say, ‘Oh … he’s so rhetorically good.’ I never thought he was a good speaker, personally. I really never did. And they say, ‘He’s so handsome, he’s so handsome,’” Trump said of his predecessor. He then pivoted to a crowd-size contest, claiming the media doesn’t want to show Obama’s crowds because they’re so meager and doesn’t want to cover Trump’s turnout “for the opposite reason. Because this is amazing.”

Later, the president again decried Obama’s attendance rate at a speech Trump seemed to think the former president gave earlier in the day. Obama did not give a speech on Monday.

If elected, Trump will punish Pennsylvania’s governor for trying to (allegedly) prevent a massive campaign event during a public health crisis

The president appeared to threaten Governor Tom Wolf for allegedly making it difficult for Trump to secure a venue for his mid-pandemic rally:

Pennsylvania voters: Donald Trump is promising that if you reelect him, he is going to harbor a petty personal grudge against your governor and hold it against you when PA needs federal support and resources in the future. https://t.co/hOcI9HAp3D — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 26, 2020

The attack comes after the governor publicly condemned the president for holding rallies in the state during a pandemic, a decision that Trump made in defiance of gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and mask orders — concerns Wolf aired in a statement last month. Trump took aim at Wolf throughout the day, falsely claiming that the governor is the one who “counts the ballots” and that he has Pennsylvania on statewide lockdown.

Trump is sorry that Pennsylvanians can’t go to church or restaurants — even though they can

Trump expressed sympathy for voters dealing with the supposed statewide lockdown, telling rally-goers that “it really is terrible” for the state to be “closing your churches” and shutting down restaurants — neither of which are true, as Pennsylvania is not shut down. Trump’s exaggeration is in line with similar attacks he has leveled at Democratic-run states. At the final presidential debate, the president claimed Michigan’s pandemic-related restrictions are “like a prison.”

The route to reelection is lined by “thousands of boats”

Railing against the “fake polls,” Trump suggested “rallies of boats” that are “organically” occurring “all over the place” are the true forecast his success:

"Organically, there are rallies of boats -- thousands of boats -- all over the place." -- Trump on his beautiful boaters pic.twitter.com/XMpBqBAxuG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

Trump tells a long story about the 2016 election, then explains to the crowd what Byron York, a "very good writer" and "great political guy," has been writing about how much enthusiasm there is for him this time, such as the boat parades, "and cars, and tractors, and trucks." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 26, 2020

The coronavirus isn’t that bad, especially when you have 12 doctors

Reflecting on his own bout with COVID-19, Trump framed the dangerous illness as no big deal. “Then one day you get it. And, that’s OK. You get better. We have such great, I think, cures,” he said, brushing aside the more than 225,000 Americans who have died from the disease. Later, the president joked about his diagnosis and boasted about the level of medical attention he received from a dozen different specialists: “These doctors were so great, and there were a lot of them. There’re so many doctors, you know, when you’re president. … I had 12 doctors, can you believe it?” Noting that “each one was a specialist, different parts of the body,” Trump bizarrely recalled “how they would grab my body” before praising Regeneron, the experimental antibody cocktail he received, for making him feel like “Superman.”

Trump's position is more or less that the coronavirus is a media hoax that normal people for the most part shouldn't care about because they'll be fine if they get it pic.twitter.com/d2fRva87jo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

Biden’s opposition to mid-pandemic rallies stems from turnout anxiety, not safety concerns

Trump mocked Biden’s refusal to hold mega-rallies during a pandemic, framing his opponent’s attention to safety as an excuse. “He said that he doesn’t do these kinds of rallies because of COVID. No, he doesn’t do them because nobody shows up.”

The Biden family is a ‘crime family’

Like so many Trump 2020 crowds before them, the crowd in Martinsburg brought back the rally-classic “lock her up” chant, referring to the president’s opponent in 2016. Upon hearing that familiar phrase, the president said that it is now being adapted for “Biden, because that’s a crime family, frankly.” Last month, the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced that Trump could be investigated for tax fraud based on “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” that has been reported in the press.

Trump’s post-presidency plans may involve the open road