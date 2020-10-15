Photo: Getty Images

Following the cancellation of the second presidential debate due to the president’s case of the coronavirus — and his CDC guidance-defying behavior after testing positive — ABC came up with an imperfect solution for the programming deficit: allowing Joe Biden to host a town hall in the airtime that Trump forfeited when he refused a virtual match-up.

NBC soon followed, with the even more imperfect solution of giving Trump his own hour, despite his taunting of the network. At a rally on Thursday, the president told supporters that NBC, otherwise known as “con-cast,” is “the worst,” and made fun of several of its hosts. “And so they asked me if I’d do it, and I figured what the hell, we’ve got a free hour on television,” Trump said of his decision to appear. Below are the highlights from the concurrent events beginning at 8 p.m., with Biden streaming on ABC and Trump on NBC.

It’s unclear if this critique from Trump campaign staffer Mercedes Schlapp will be successful

Having as president someone like Mr. Rogers -- who talks to people as kindly and respectfully as Mr. Rogers did -- sounds pretty good, actually. Probably does to a lot of people right now

Reminds me of the guy in 2016 warning voters about the threat of taco trucks on every corner pic.twitter.com/91XFSUu8Mk — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 16, 2020

The intra-network conflict over airing Trump continues at NBC

.@maddow at the beginning of her show immediately after the Trump town hall clarifies that MSNBC did not plan and produce the Trump town hall: "Well, that happened...that was NBC News, we are MSNBC, we did not produce that event, we simulcast it along with CNBC." — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) October 16, 2020

A tale of two town halls as Trump’s wraps up at 9 p.m.

I'm mostly watching President Trump tonight but every time I check in on former VP Joe Biden's town hall he is giving lengthy policy answers and telling personal stories. Trump has focused mostly on quick answers and broad policy talk rather than specifics. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 16, 2020

And over on the NBC feed, the president is getting some interesting questions from the crowd:

“You’re so handsome when you smile,” a woman tells Donald Trump before she asks him about whether he’ll protect Dreamers. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 16, 2020

We agree with Paulette - President @realDonaldTrump does have a wonderful smile! pic.twitter.com/PxB0nCTzz4 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

Biden again does not directly answer on potential plans to pack the Court

Biden continued dodging the simple question of whether or not he is open to expanding the Supreme Court if he’s elected president. Many in Biden’s party want “court packing,” as it’s also called, after Trump nominated his third justice in as many years, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Biden said he is open to other proposals like ending lifetime tenures for justices. After a push from moderator George Stephanopoulos, Biden seemed to tip his hand: “I’m not a fan of court packing.” But then Biden kept the door open, saying “it depends” on how Barrett’s nomination turns out, including whether or not senators debate it on the chamber’s floor.

Still without an answer, Stephanopoulos pressed again, asking Biden to honor his own word about leveling with the public. Biden refused to do so, saying he didn’t want to draw attention away from Barrett and the rush to confirm her just days before the election. “No matter what answer I gave you, if I say it, that’s the headline tomorrow, it won’t be about what’s going on now, the improper way they’re proceeding.” Biden promised to give an answer after Barrett’s nomination and before Election Day so voters can evaluate his stance.

And his understanding of Senate politics appears less than realistic

Biden repeated his long-held belief that there will be a Republican epiphany if he’s elected president — the same prediction he made about Barack Obama’s reelection that definitely did not come true. “There will be, I promise you, between four and eight Republican senators willing to move on things where there is bipartisan consensus,” Biden told a disaffected Republican who asked him about bringing the country together.

Stephanopoulos followed up by asking Biden if his Justice Department would prosecute Trump for crimes, such as obstruction-of-justice offenses laid out in the Mueller Report. Biden said that would be up to the Justice Department. “They’re not my lawyers, my personal lawyers,” he said, adding, “I’m not going to rule it in or out.”

Trump confirms details from the Times report into his taxes

.@SavannahGuthrie just got Trump to confirm more parts of The NY Times tax story, including the $750 income tax and the $421 million in loans. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2020

Under skilled questioning from Guthrie, Trump just said NYT's tax numbers were "wrong" and then, for first time, admits NYT's $400M is correct by repeatedly calling it "a tiny percentage" and "very small amount" of his net worth. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) October 16, 2020

“I don’t owe money to any of these sinister people,” he added, regarding the unknown provenance of some of his loans.

Biden struggled to convince a young Black voter who said he may not cast a ballot to vote for him

Cedric Humphrey, a self-described progressive Democrat, asked Biden what he had to say to Black voters under 30 — besides “you ain’t Black,” referring to an infamous remark Biden previously made about Black people who do not support him. He spent nearly five minutes discussing his policy agenda including safeguarding voting-rights for minorities and funding pre-K education. At the end, Stephanopoulos asked Humphree if he heard enough from Biden. Humphree shrugged, cracked a half-smile, and said, “I think so.” Biden pleaded with to stay after the debate so they could talk further before adding on remarks about racial discrimination in banking. “I’m sorry,” Biden said softly as he slapped his thighs in apparent defeat with Stephanopoulos moving onto the next audience member.

Guthrie calls out Trump for laying the groundwork to contest the election

Guthrie: ‘There is no evidence of *widespread* voter fraud.’



Trump: ‘How can you say that? You do read newspapers, right? — Look at me, you can win a race by one percent...”



‘It’s like if I go play tennis with my husband and say my ankle is hurting..’



pic.twitter.com/boAz4kGPN6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2020

The president’s claims that Biden will defund the police don’t hold water

Asked if he still believes more cops mean less crime, Biden says "Yes -- if they're involved in community policing, not jump squads." — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 16, 2020

Trump didn’t provide any new info on his Obamacare replacement

Trump has never released a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act that he wants to repeal and he supplied no details on a plan tonight. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2020

Biden says he would introduce a national mask mandate

Though the former vice-president admitted that he would not be able to enforce such an order, he said that he would pressure governors and mayors to establish mask-wearing mandates throughout the country “It matters what we say,” he added. Meanwhile, Trump spread false information on the use of masks.

Some interesting logic from the president

Trump is asked why his only response to covid was the travel ban. His answer is to brag about the travel ban. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the moderator appears to be a vast improvement over the last debate:

Savannah Guthrie is doing a phenomenal job tonight. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 16, 2020

Trump says he ‘knows nothing about’ QAnon

When asked by moderator Savannah Guthrie, the president repeatedly claimed he didn’t know about the conspiracy that centers himself as a hero and claims there is a cabal of Democratic leaders engaging in child-sex-trafficking while adding that he appreciates that its adherents are “strongly against pedophilia.”

Here's Trump absolutely refusing to denounce QAnon. pic.twitter.com/3WUj6fXCKf — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 16, 2020

When asked about broadcasting another conspiracy — that members of Seal Team Six were to be killed to cover up the strike on Osama Bin Laden — Trump said, “That was a retweet.” Guthrie wasn’t buying it:

Savannah Guthrie to Trump: “You’re the President, you’re not just someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.” (!!!!!!) — Liam Stack (@liamstack) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden counters a comment from his VP candidate

The town hall with George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia opened with questions about the coronavirus pandemic, coming from Democrats and at least one former Trump supporter who is undecided. Biden softly rebuked his running-mate Kamala Harris, who said she would not trust and take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration.

“If the body of scientists say this is what’s ready to be done, it’s been tested, it’s gone through the three phases, yes I would take it and i would encourage people to take it.”

Trump botches a CDC statistic

The president butchered a stat from the Centers for Disease Control, claiming that 85 percent of people who contracted COVID-19 did so while wearing masks at least some of the time. (70 percent said they wore them all the time and 15 said sometimes.)





TRUMP: "Just the other day they came out with a statement that 85 percent of the people that wear masks catch [coronavirus]."



GUTHRIE: "They didn't say that. I know that study."



TRUMP: "That's what I heard and that's what I saw." pic.twitter.com/dYs4tv5Kgl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

Trump refuses to say if he was tested on the day of the debate

The president claimed that he no longer has COVID symptoms and never had pneumonia. He told moderator Savannah Guthrie that he is not tested every day, and that he could not confirm if he was tested on the day of the last debate — two days before he his coronavirus case was announced. “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” he said, and repeated his claim that a grieving military family may have given him COVID.

NBC staffers aren’t thrilled by the decision to host the president

While Trump publicly expressed his feelings toward the network, Politico reports that NBC executives sparred over the choice to give the president a primetime hour after he forfeited the debate slot:

The internal conflict extends to the highest levels of NBCUniversal, where MSNBC head Phil Griffin strongly disagreed with NBC News President Noah Oppenheim’s decision to unilaterally move forward with the town hall during that time slot, according to three high-ranking sources at the TV media giant.

Griffin and Oppenheim have been increasingly at loggerheads over the way the two networks present their news, with MSNBC moving more leftward in its commentary while NBC News tries to maintain a more traditional down-the-middle approach, the sources said.

“Each side thinks the other is ruining the other‘s brand, and this just ripped it open,” said one of the sources.

And as New York’s Charlotte Klein notes, critics of the network’s town hall include many big names from the network’s news and entertainment wings, who “sent a letter to NBCUniversal and its parent company, Comcast, to protest the decision.”