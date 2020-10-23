U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Skyrocketing Again

The virus is surging across America. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As consistently cold weather looms around the corner for much of the country — forcing many people indoors, where coronavirus is likely to spread more easily — almost every virus indicator in America indicates major trouble ahead.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases around the U.S. have been surging for days, but are now hitting or approaching levels not seen since the country’s previous worst spike over the summer.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.1 million tests, 73k cases, and 41k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,038, the highest since late September. pic.twitter.com/dzu0VTUoLn — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 22, 2020

According to the COVID Tracker website, 73,103 people tested positive on Wednesday, the last day with data available, the highest number since the summer. Cases have risen 13.5 percent just since last week. There is no sign that the current wave is receding, and consistently record-breaking numbers of cases in many states and in the country as a whole seem likely over the next few days.

Hospitalizations are also up, and are set to rise further. And deaths, always a lagging indicator, are rising, too, with a more than 10 percent increase since last week. Daily deaths seem poised to exceed the 1,000 mark consistently in the coming days, as they did during parts of the summer and spring. The current coronavirus death toll in the U.S. stands at around 215,000 people.

Unlike during previous case spikes, the virus is surging not just in one corner of the country, but almost everywhere. The surge is most dramatic across the upper Midwest and West. Rural areas in states like North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Montana, which had largely been spared the worst during the spring, are now in crisis mode, as many localities spar over mask mandates and other restrictive measures amid rising case numbers. More than 5,200 people have tested positive in North Dakota over the last week, a troubling number considering the state’s small population.

But most of the country is seeing a worsening situation. Cases in big states like Florida and Texas are creeping up again, despite President Trump’s claim at Thursday night’s debate that the spikes there are “gone.” Cases are rising across the South, and they’re even inching up in places like New Jersey and New York, which previously had seen virus cases stabilize at a low level. (Though their current surges are nothing close to what they experienced in the spring.) New Jersey recorded its fifth straight day of more than 1,000 infections on Wednesday.

There is one piece of relatively good news amid the poor trends: Studies show that mortality rates have declined substantially among hospitalized COVID patients, including the elderly. This may make a return to the grievous daily death totals of the spring less likely. But it’s cold comfort for a country eight months into a pandemic that it has never really had under control.