COVID-Infected President Takes Mask Off Before Entering the White House

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, after insisting upon leaving Walter Reed medical center, President Trump, who is infected with a virus that has killed over 209,000 Americans, mounted the White House balcony and swept aside his mask before stepping inside, thereby risking transmission for anyone in his vicinity. That threat was not hypothetical: there appeared to be at least one staffer directly behind him.

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

Trump immediately took his mask off when he got back to the White House pic.twitter.com/WyIOUSb6Gc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020

The flagrantly reckless move comes a day after Trump took an unnecessary drive in a hermetically sealed SUV with Secret Service agents in full protective gear just so he could waive to supporters outside the hospital. Aside from his open disdain for basic pandemic procedure and a willingness to infect those around him, the two events share a common motivation: The reality-TV president wanted a photo opportunity to show he was fine, even if his drug regimen suggests otherwise. The initial mask-less event was soon made worse, according to reports from the scene:

From @Acosta and @AlliemalCNN :



A couple minutes after POTUS entered the WH, he came back outside with several people and a camera crew to apparently reshoot his entrance into the White House. He was not wearing a mask at any point during this. — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) October 5, 2020

The president’s refusal to follow Centers for Disease Control procedure for infected people — isolate and wear a mask around others — is reflected at-large in his administration. On Monday, the New York Times reported that the White House does not intend to contact trace its own outbreak to reduce further spread, despite having the full resources of the CDC at its disposal.

Though Trump yesterday claimed he had “learned a lot” about the coronavirus from his weekend at Walter Reeds, the stunts from the past two days clearly show that the president who once called COVID-19 a “hoax” does not plan to take seriously his own case, or the health of those around him, ever.