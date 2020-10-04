De Blasio Plans to Reinstitute COVID-19 Lockdown in 9 NYC Neighborhoods

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Mayor de Blasio announced on Sunday that the city plans to reinstitute a COVID-19 lockdown — closing public and private schools, day cares, and nonessential businesses — in nine New York City neighborhoods on Wednesday in response to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in those communities. The plan, which needs to approved by Governor Cuomo, is the first reversal of the city’s reopening amid the pandemic. In addition to the nine Zip Codes targeted for lockdown, indoor dining will be curtailed in another 11 Zip Codes where the spread of COVID-19 remains worrisome.

Schools and nonessential businesses would be closed in nine Zip Codes

The lockdown order will apply to nine Zip Codes in Brooklyn and Queens, all of which have had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of more than 3 percent over the past seven days. Many of the neighborhoods include large populations of Orthodox Jews.

The affected Zip Codes are:

11204 (Bensonhurt/Mapleton)

11210 (Flatlands/Midwood)

11219 (Borough Park)

11223 (Gravesend/Homecrest)

11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay)

11230 (Midwood)

11367 (Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok)

11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway)

11415 (Kew Gardens)

Here is the a look at the COVID-19 test positivity rate in those areas:

Illustration: Handout/City of New York

The mayor said that shuls and other house of worships will not be required to close in these Zip Codes.

The lockdown will, however, close 100 public and 200 private schools in the affected Zip Codes. Students will be able to return to the schools on Monday and Tuesday so that teachers can go over remote-learning plans with them. The schools will be able to switch to all-remote classes for as little as two weeks, or as many as four weeks, the mayor said, depending on how the lockdown affects each individual community’s COVID-19 test positivity rate.

Indoor dining curtailed in another 11 Zip Codes

De Blasio also said Sunday that if the plan is approved by the state, indoor dining would be halted in 11 additional Zip Codes where COVID-19 spread remains a “real concern.” Per the New York Times, those Zip Codes “include parts of Williamsburg, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Manhattan Beach, Bergen Beach, Kensington, and Crown Heights in Brooklyn. The Queens neighborhoods include Rego Park, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, and Jamaica Estates.”

Illustration: Handout/City of New York

The threshold for reopening

This is what Mayor de Blasio said the communities in the affected Zip Codes would need to demonstrate to end the new measures:

Illustration: Handout/City of New York

The plan is still pending Governor Cuomo’s approval

As the mayor announced his intention to shut down the Zip Codes, the governor criticized municipal leaders for not properly enforcing coronavirus guidelines. “Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes,” Cuomo said. He did not, however, approve or deny de Blasio’s request.

This is a breaking news story and this post will be updated throughout with more information and further developments.