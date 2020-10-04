De Blasio Will Reinstitute COVID-19 Lockdown in 9 NYC Neighborhoods

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Mayor de Blasio announced on Sunday that he plans to reinstitute a COVID-19 lockdown — closing public and private schools and nonessential businesses — in nine New York City neighborhoods on Wednesday in response to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in those communities. The plan, which is pending approval from Governor Cuomo, is the first reversal of the city’s reopening amid the pandemic.

The “rewind,” as the mayor called it, will apply to nine Zip Codes in Brooklyn and Queens, all of which have had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of more than 3 percent over the past seven days. Many of the neighborhoods include large populations of Orthodox Jews.

The affected Zip Codes are:

11204 (Bensonhurt/Mapleton)

11210 (Flatlands/Midwood)

11219 (Borough Park)

11223 (Gravesend/Homecrest)

11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay)

11230 (Midwood)

11367 (Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok)

11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway)

11415 (Kew Gardens)

De Blasio also said Sunday that indoor dining would be halted in 11 additional Zip Codes where COVID-19 spread remains a “real concern.”

The mayor said that shuls and other house of worships will not be required to close.

The lockdown will however close 100 public and 200 private schools in the affected Zip Codes. Students will be able to return to the schools on Monday and Tuesday so that teachers can go over remote-learning plans with them. The schools will be able to switch to all-remote classes for as little as two weeks, or as many as four weeks, the mayor said, depending on how the lockdown affects each individual community’s COVID-19 test positivity rate.

This is a breaking news story and this post will be updated throughout with more information and further developments.